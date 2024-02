House 21 Media has released the second episode of “The Interview“. In this episode, Mabel Soyinka, a very unorthodox applicant, shows up for the interview.

“The Interview” is a comedy series directed by Falz and features Falz himself, BrodaShaggi, Layi Wasabi, Basketmouth, Yvonne Jegede, and others. Catch up on the first episode here.

Watch episode 2 here: