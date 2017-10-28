BellaNaija

Why I threw away old photos of my Husband’s late wife – Reddit User

Twitter user (@ajlobster) shared this Reddit submission on her page and it is has now gone viral. The original post has however, since been removed from Reddit.

The Reddit User met a widower with a daughter and they fell in love and got married.

They lived happily ever after yeah? Not quite. She kept having feelings that the husband was not over his late wife and she managed to do away with any item in the house that had to with her (the late wife).

She did this without the permission of her husband and it was a while before he found out and was devastated.

"I threw away old photos of my Husband's late wife" - Reddit User submits shocking revelation "I threw away old photos of my Husband's late wife" - Reddit User submits shocking revelation "I threw away old photos of my Husband's late wife" - Reddit User submits shocking revelation

  • Amaka Anne October 28, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    I’d understand if she locked her stuff away in a closet somewhere. But to throw & give stuff away that wasn’t yours to throw or give away in the first place? Haba!!! What memories will her daughter have? What kind of bitter jealousy is that? Against a dead woman? Me sef I don’t know how to feel right now…she should just give the husband and stepdaughter space to deal with this because it’s not something one just ‘gets over’. Jealousy is bad, ha! 😫

