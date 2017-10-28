Why I threw away old photos of my Husband’s late wife – Reddit User

Twitter user (@ajlobster) shared this Reddit submission on her page and it is has now gone viral. The original post has however, since been removed from Reddit.

The Reddit User met a widower with a daughter and they fell in love and got married.

They lived happily ever after yeah? Not quite. She kept having feelings that the husband was not over his late wife and she managed to do away with any item in the house that had to with her (the late wife).

She did this without the permission of her husband and it was a while before he found out and was devastated.

Read the submission below and share your thoughts in the comment section