Drop the Weight with EJ: How to Stop Feeling Stressed Out about Weight Loss

Is it possible to get weight loss results without feeling deprived and stressed out the entire time? The short answer is ‘yes’. The answer lies in taking action one habit at a time.

It sounds easy; too easy to be true. It also sounds like it’ll take forever to get you the results you want. But it works, because it helps you feel good about yourself as you lose weight.

Here’s why it matters to feel good about yourself as you lose weight.

Feeling good about your weight loss journey is a highly underestimated requirement for success. In our society the “virtue of hard work” is prized over everything. But you don’t have to do everything all at once, for you to work hard. Taking one action at a time is truly the best way to go if you want to get results that you can maintain over time. And this applies in everything we do.

Think about all your other great achievements. You didn’t take all your college classes all at once to get your degree. And you didn’t take on all the responsibilities at work all at once to get to where you are now.

Doing either one of these things would have left you feeling stressed out and on the verge of pulling your hair out every single day. No wonder you feel stressed about weight loss!

You’re cutting carbs. Going to the gym for hours a day. Cooking different things for yourself and your family. All while trying to maintain your productivity at work and at home.

And if you’re not doing all this yet, you’re beating yourself up for not doing it.

It’s exhausting and it wears you down.

Taking one action at a time will help you turn things around because you’ll feel less overwhelmed and less stressed out by all the things you have to do all at once.

And if you start with what you can actually do consistently, you’ll enjoy the process of crossing actions off your list and you’ll be excited to see what more you can do!

What about “no pain no gain”? It doesn’t work long term. Especially if you have to force yourself to take action each and everyday.

The idea of no pain, no gain is rooted in the all or nothing thinking that keeps a lot of us stuck spinning our wheels not knowing what to do.

And rather than repeat myself, read what I have to say about that here…

How do you put this into practice without feeling like a slacker?

I know this idea is tough. I know you want the results you want right now. And I know the idea of slowing down makes you feel like a slacker considering how much of a high achiever you are in the other areas of your life.

But let’s look at the areas of your life that you’re crushing it, say your career for example. You:

didn’t expect yourself to start crushing it on day 1.

gave yourself room to make mistakes and learn from them.

reached out for help when you needed it.

you gave yourself permission to slow down and recharge when you needed to.

So why should Weight Loss be any different?

Today I want you to commit to one thing. One thing you know you can do consistently starting now.

Start with the first thing that pops into your head when I ask you “what can I do consistently to start feeling better about my weight loss journey?”

Start with the answer to that question.

It doesn’t matter if it feels to easy. Everything doesn’t have to feel hard for you to know that you’re putting in effort.

Start with that with easy, and then only add on the harder things as you get consistent with that, you’ll be off to the races!

P.S. Speaking of easy, if the thing you’re planning to start with is healthy eating, how about you grab The Healthy Eating Made Easy Cheat Sheet? It breaks down what you need to know to get started with making healthy eating easy as soon as your next meal.

