Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Why Meditation is Super Important for All

Relaxation techniques are a great way to help your pursuit in reducing stress. It is not just about enjoying a hobby, it is a process that decreases the burden of life’s challenges, and gives you peace of mind.

We all have troubles, worries, and things that get us anxious, however, learning certain relaxation and meditation techniques can help us destress and improve our health. One of them is the breathing technique.

Practising relaxing breathing exercises during meditation requires that you breathe in with your diaphragm, drawing in air into your lungs in a way that will expand your stomach and not your chest. Take in a long breath slowly, allowing your body to absorb all of the inhaled oxygen. Loosen tight-fitting pants, belts, and skirts, as these can interfere with your body’s ability to take in air.

Although this is rare, if you experience emotional discomfort during the breathing relaxation exercises, stop what you’re doing and consider talking to a coach or therapist. Breathing techniques may work for some people and leave others feeling cold.

Meditation is super important if we want to live a wholesome life, however, some people find it difficult to start. If you are one of those people, you can make use of the guided meditation technique where you have a coach or therapist guide you through it. Every day, you can set aside a few minutes, get a comfortable chair, and listen to your guide tell you what to do. If you’re not comfortable on your chair, get a bed and lie down face up with your arms by your sides. To avoid distractions, put your phone on silent, close your eyes, and use headphones. Don’t forget to shut your door so no one disturbs you.

When you meditate constantly, you begin to see changes, no matter how little they may be. It helps reduce the stress hormone cortisol in your body, and you begin to feel better about yourself. Every time you step out of your bed, you become mentally (and even physically) ready to take on the day.

No matter how tough or stressful life gets, try to always show up for yourself. One way to do so is to meditate; it is that one positive thing you can do for yourself and your mental well-being. And it is also free.

So go ahead, meditate every day for a couple of weeks, and see how much better you feel. Get ready to be surprised!