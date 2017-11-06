BellaNaija

Isn’t this the sweetest thing? Twitter User searches for Wife for her Father

There’s no age limit for needing a companion, that much is true. 20, 40, 60, 80, we can all feel lonely.

It’s not unusual for children, after, perhaps, they have lost one parent, or the 2 parents have separated, to want the parent(s) to remain alone. No one wants to feel like their father or mother have been replaced.

That’s why this story is especially warming.

A Twitter user @TracyEO posted a tweet about searching for a female companion for her father.

The relationship would lead to marriage, she wrote, and the woman, who has to be 50 years old and above, could be a widow.

Hi, I’m looking for a female companion (eventually wife) for my Dad (possibly a widow). Age from 50yrs and above. Please help @Gidi_Traffic

It’s so sweet when one is able to put personal feelings aside and consider another and what it is they need.

We all need love, after all.

