BN TV: Uwanma Odefa shares 12 ‘Husband Material’ Traits & What you should have on your List

OAP Uwanma Odefa is out with a new vlog on her YouTube channel and she talks about love, relationships and everything in between.

In this episode, she’s sharing 12 characteristics you should look out for when searching for a husband and what should be on your list.

She says:

This is an oldie but goodie. So ladies, 2018 is the year you want to get married. But have you identified what you want in a husband? Is your boyfriend ‘husband material’? Because a husband is different from a boyfriend. Remember a husband will ultimately become a father as well as the protector and provider of the household. So your boyfriend material list should be different from your husband material list. One of the reasons some women run out of marriages is because they married a boyfriend material and hoped he would change automatically and become husband material. If you didn’t see signs he was husband material before walking down the aisle, you might never see it. Of my list of 12 husband material items, more than half should appeal to any sensible, responsible and mature woman. Watch this video and share it with your friends.

Watch:

