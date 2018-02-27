BellaNaija

#WeAreNigerianCreatives is Trending on Twitter and it’s Everything

Nigerians are not even playing with anybody.

We are not just learning that Nigeria is packed with immense talent.

While, yes, it is hard to be a creative in Nigeria, known for our doggedness and relentless spirit, we always prevail.

And perhaps it is because of that relentless spirit that the talents who somehow pull through turn out to be incredible.

The gist is: Nigerians on Twitter are showing off this talent of theirs, with photographers, 3D artists, graphic artists, painters and all kinds of visual artists sharing their works with the hashtag #WeAreNigerianCreatives.

Check out their works below:

Photo Credit: @Kokes_Law

  • Tosin February 27, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    yeah. often i’m proud to be naija because of the creatives. love!

    Love this! 18 Reply
