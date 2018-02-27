WeAreNigerianCreatives is Trending on Twitter and it’s Everything

Nigerians are not even playing with anybody.

We are not just learning that Nigeria is packed with immense talent.

While, yes, it is hard to be a creative in Nigeria, known for our doggedness and relentless spirit, we always prevail.

And perhaps it is because of that relentless spirit that the talents who somehow pull through turn out to be incredible.

The gist is: Nigerians on Twitter are showing off this talent of theirs, with photographers, 3D artists, graphic artists, painters and all kinds of visual artists sharing their works with the hashtag #WeAreNigerianCreatives.

Check out their works below:

I'm Silas Onoja, a Nigerian artist who majors in painting.

Here are my realistic paintings#WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/EEDgEMbk6Q — Silas Onoja (@SilasOnoja) February 23, 2018

Hi, my name is Gbenga Emmanuel Ajetomobi, I am a 3D generalist and this are some of my works#WeAreNigerianCreatives by #koredebello pic.twitter.com/443hwcPNiw — Mike Jared (@Jaredliard) February 27, 2018

I am Babs, a Creative Designer and Art Director. These are some of my works #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/8aXBrKZ8wD — ONe_EDOguy (@jbabsjohnson) February 27, 2018

Hi My name is Fatima Umar and I like experimenting with different mediums ☺️ #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/qBgdvY12ig — TiTi 🥀 (@teama_u) February 27, 2018

Hi. My name is Ken Nwadiogbu and I create really large artworks with just a pencil on paper. #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/vDZjm8nhVo — Ken Nwadiogbu (@kennwadiogbu) February 23, 2018

Hey I’m Emmanuel Yusufu.

I am a budding Full-stack Web Developer. I am passionate about digital product design. Here is https://t.co/9jdZl5129U (an ecommerce store) and some other stuff I’ve made. Kindly RT #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/zTLaD0Fnqu — Emmanuel Yusufu (@emmyyusufu) February 27, 2018

Hello, My name is Reedwan, I'm a freelance illustrator. Here are some of my works #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/aPudRBBScd — Reedwan (@Reedwan_) February 27, 2018

“In your work be legendary, in your life, make history”. i am a brand and digital art enthusiast https://t.co/4KAp6CzC0k #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/7086zrYPTV — Brand Connoisseur (@olugbengajimoh) February 27, 2018

Hi , I’m Rasheed. I like to try different things , here are some of my works #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/ZytJMGFqjB — Wolfgang (@Z4HIIR) February 27, 2018

Hi twitter fam. I'm KRO Onimole and I'm a Nigerian illustrator and (sometimes) photo manipulator #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/Z89zwJ7n0d — Kayode (KRO) Onimole (@kroplex) February 27, 2018

My name is Ifeoluwa,

I am a selftaught Nigerian artist.#WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/xKMDCCIlms — Ifeoluwa .O (@feoluwart) February 27, 2018

Hey tweeps, my name is Sopulu, from Anambra State. I'm a programmer, graphics designer, animator, game and Web developer.#WeAreNigerianCreatives

Check out my last work #mogthegame on playstorehttps://t.co/oliRFO36WR pic.twitter.com/Cr5b8ad6wK — that nigga, Useless (@UselessRG) February 27, 2018

Hey there! I'm Ohab TBJ. I am a fashion illustrator. I am Nigerian. #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/Y7ME6I6IPd — Papi (@OhabTBJ) February 27, 2018

Hi my name is Segun Oyenuga founder of @directprintng and we put creative designs on products! See some of our work below and follow us! #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/nyxBi3ui9n — Segun Oyenuga (@sege_bk) February 27, 2018

Let me hop on this #WeAreNigerianCreatives I'm into UI/UX sometimes I like to illustrate, digital arts etc. Here are some of my stuff pic.twitter.com/lci5Cr6oIb — Moh' (@FlairMan_) February 27, 2018

Hi my name is Muminah Kosemani. I am a 3D character animator, interested in telling the stories of the African female child through animation. Here are some of my works. Also check out my Vimeo (https://t.co/qoJJjHZHml) #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/HRoA0i8kp1 — Mayowa Kosemani (@PretttY_Odd) February 27, 2018

My name is Cheta. I am a Film Director and Screenwriter in Lagos. #WeAreNigerianCreatives #Paydaythemovie pic.twitter.com/5Yg0c4RAD1 — Cheta Chukwu (@leokriz) February 27, 2018

These are not pictures but paintings by Nigerian painter Oresegun Olumides ..

Can we please retweet the hell out of Oresegun Olumides work. He deserves it 👏👏👏👏 #WeAreNigerianCreatives pic.twitter.com/ZJKcZyeAOn — TRENDS OF NIGERIA (@TrendsOfNigeria) February 27, 2018

Photo Credit: @Kokes_Law