Nigerians share their Most Interesting Bus Stories & We weren’t Ready 😂

Whether from Lagos oo, or Kano, Ibadan, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Jos or even Kogi, every Nigerian has a tale to tell about their experience with public buses.
Those things have been described over and over in different ways in Nigerian literature. One thing however is consistent: they are rickety deadly things.
And then there are the people who drive them. And the conductors! Oh God!
Anyway, @duchesskk on her Twitter asked that people share stories about their most interesting experiences with public buses.
The bottomline is ehn, that Nigerian conductors and drivers and even the passengers themselves are not very well.
See what experiences people have had with Nigerian buses below, and you can even share yours.
mine is fighting conductor everyday I take bus…………I will make sure I get down at my bustop, will make lot spit in mouth target the conductor while the bus is about move and spit the damn thingon his face………….off I go. Lagos is a country on her own.
The ones detailing sexual misconduct make me sad. It’s sad what females have to endure
Back in my JSS days, was riding in a danfo bus going somewhere one morning all dressed up in my nicely pressed school uniform feeling myself. As the bus started approaching my bus stop, bus was slowing down but hadn’t completely come to a stop & I decided to jump out of the bus forming hard guy, all I remember after regaining my bearings was lying face flat on the ground. Make matters worse, there were a couple of school girls my age that were waiting to catch the bus at the same bus stop!! Wish the group could have opened up and swallowed me that morning 😀😀