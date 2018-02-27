BN Hot Topic: Sexual Activity in the #BBNaija House, Setting a Bad Example or Keeping it Real?

You’ve probably gotten the broadcast on your WhatsApp, or have seen people complain on your social media timeline: BBNaija is promoting immorality.

So far, two “couples” have been suspected to have engaged in sexual intercourse in the BBNaija house: Miracle & Nina, and Teddy A & Bambam.

Besides the sex though, there have been several instances of people making out, be it in a game of Truth or Dare, or an outpouring of affection.

The question is: do you think all of it amounts to a promotion of “immorality,” as some people complain it is? Or is it just the housemates keeping it real as whatever is happening in the house a reflection of our society as it really is?

