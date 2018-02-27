BN Hot Topic: Sexual Activity in the #BBNaija House, Setting a Bad Example or Keeping it Real?

You’ve probably gotten the broadcast on your WhatsApp, or have seen people complain on your social media timeline: BBNaija is promoting immorality.
So far, two “couples” have been suspected to have engaged in sexual intercourse in the BBNaija house: Miracle & Nina, and Teddy A & Bambam.
Besides the sex though, there have been several instances of people making out, be it in a game of Truth or Dare, or an outpouring of affection.
The question is: do you think all of it amounts to a promotion of “immorality,” as some people complain it is? Or is it just the housemates keeping it real as whatever is happening in the house a reflection of our society as it really is?
No big deal to me after all we all do it in our houses or maybe even extreme. We watch foreign reality shows and do not complain, so it is hypocritical;
Don’t mind the hypocritical moral police. What were they doing up at the time to have seen the act happening? Ofcourse, they were expecting some action to take play. Bloody hypocrites practicing low key voyeurism. What do people expect when you lock young people with adrenalin pomping in a house for three months? Good that Biggie provided condoms. I hope they remembered/remember to used it. Shikena.
Calm your tits.
This has nothing to do with hypocrisy. That sex is an activity that majority of people engage in doesn’t mean it’s suitable for one to practice/do it on international television, where you have your family, friends and the “whole world” watching you. Will you be comfortable with your parents, siblings, friends, acquaintances, etc see/watch you engage in sex? Otherwise, miss me with the hypocrisy talk.
Once you are 18yrs old and you consciously decide to go into the house, you are responsible for your actions. It’s your life. The BBH is not a convent. You are one of the hypocrites.
@Fizzy is an unintelligent ho that doesn’t know the meaning of voyeurism or hypocrisy.
Fizzy it’s quite unintelligent to brand everyone who doesn’t agree with you a hypocrite. Grow up.
There’s something called decorum. Which is why there are some things we keep private. And my dear, sex is one of them. Even those of you accusing people of hypocrisy, is it every thing you do or say in private that you can repeat in public? Just because you do it doesn’t mean you should do it on tv.
You’re brainless for calling me a hypocrite cause we don’t share the same views. I didn’t say sex was bad or good or its something someone shouldn’t do. I also didn’t say the big brother house was a convert. I asked you if you could engage in that act and have your parents, siblings, friends and the whole world watching you while at it? If you can’t answer the question; simply shut up and miss me with the hypocrisy bs.
LOL, I can see ya’all getting hot under the collar. Hypocrites all of you.
@ Wendy, I see you are my fan. Biko what did our leader, you know the one that brought you into the world do that is different from what Teddy and Bambam did? lol. So you see me, you, and all the women in your lineage are friends. We know ourselves even when you pretend you don’t know me. Hehehhehehehehehehe.
@Fizzy: Now you pretend to be unbothered? Typical of a deluded dimwit. You were all up in the comments screaming hypocrisy just a moment ago though. Tfoh sweetheart.
I’m not even going to indulge you by trying to explain the difference between what’s appropriate and what’s not. Its obvious something is faulty with your upbringing, you probably grew up watching mommy and daddy ‘doing it’… so whatever.
Quick one though, can your non-hypocritical self go on and post a link to you getting your back blown out on your facebook page? Come back and let us know how life is going for you after that. Silly rabbit.
Lol Fizzy, I guess when your Parents brought you into the world they had sex in front of the whole of Nigeria? Even if you want to support foolishness, you support it with sense and give logical facts. All your comments are absurd; not even sure the point you’re trying to make. Get a thesaurus or dictionary to know what hypocrisy is.
Just know the truth: One day, we will all account for how we use our bodies, advertising those who did. We live in a world where what is supposed to be done in the secret place and honorably is being propagated in the village square. Judgment day will do you like dream.
It’s rated 18.
Nigerians are so pretentious, the holy art thou attitude is so annoying.
They are all consenting adults on a reality tv show (what do you expect is going to happen).
If you don’t want to watch it switch off lol.
Geordie Shore Naija
My take
I’m a grown woman who’s unmarried and I fornicate every time I have sex with my bf.
Who am I to judge those that are doing the same .
Wrong is wrong but I won’t throw stones
The only difference , I do it in private , they unfortunately are on tv.
Is it wrong
Yes .
Am I going to judge them . No
I’ll leave that for God
They’re keeping it real
I want to see y’all complaining stuck in a house for three months with the same people , no cell phone so , no internet just back to nature. No work Monday-Friday , no worries about bills . Nothing do do but eat sleep and chill
You think you won’t start thinking of yanshing the person that you thought was hella ugly ?
I don’t watch the show …but I don’t think they went in thinking I wanna a have sex on national tv …(maybe Not the guy )
Lol….
Oya … let’s answer
No, because stuck in the house for three months doesn’t mean that I’ll have sex on national (international) tv and have people: my parents, my siblings, my friends, acquaintances and frenemies watching it. It can always wait till one leaves the house. You won’t die if you don’t have sex in three months. This has nothing to do with hypocrisy and people should stop saying hypocrisy cause it truly doesn’t make sense.
Just a pointer. Saying something is wrong is NOT judging. Condemning them to hell is judging. Let’s not get to two mixed up.
People now use that line because they don’t like to hear criticism. I fear we’re gonna be a generation of Lily livered people.
People have a right to complain or question the morality of the show just like others have a right to have the opinion that the actions portrayed in the show is okay. The wrong thing is for some to start calling others ‘bloody hypocrite( just because they have a different opinion….let’s respect all views. I don’t watch the show…only read write ups in blogs and for me, I just can’t help but wonder if these housemates are being encouraged to do more. Nowadays, morality or goodness is boring and to catch attention, one needs to be outrageous. I guess they are determined to be as outrageous as possible in order to stay on or get famous. Good luck to them. As for me and my house, we will continue to struggle to walk on the straight, narrow and, perhaps to the world, boring path. We go dey try. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we fall off the path but we go dey try.
The hypocrisy for me is that people complained about Caitlyn Jenner’s reality show on E! that dstv stopped airing it but the same dstv shows bbnaija with people making out/having sex and people are turning a blind eye.
Who complained about dstv ending Caits show? A lot of Nigerians were actually happy that the show was pulled out. Don’t forget that it was the intense complaints by the viewers that caused dstv to stop airing the show.
Let’s respect all views. Calling people ‘bloody hypocrite’ just cos they have a different opinion does not make sense. I don’t watch the show ..I just keep up with what the blogs post but sometimes, I can’t help but wonder if the housemates are being encouraged to behave a certain way. We are progressive here but I don’t know if we are that progressive yet. And nowadays, outrageous behaviour is what gets attention and fame .Anyway, my own policy is this ….better to live well and die to find there’s no God than to live a certain way only to die and find God is real. I will always choose to do my best to walk the straight, narrow and maybe to the world, boring path . Sometimes I will stay on the path, sometimes I will fall off but all the time, I will be trying … we do dey try
My anger is that these kids are wasting the platform. We don’t remember them for their talents or skills or even strong charisma. Just a bunch of children with relationship drama. Lolu has kinda stood out as a great orator and might get m.c jobs. Cecee can even get into Nollywood. By a stretch of imagination, Miracle can get an endorsement but the rest, hmmm. Even the ones I mentioned, I had to stretch my imagination. As per what they do sexually, it’s their business
Ahneeka and/or Bitto will get hosting gigs before Lolu. Lolu is in love with the sound of his own voice. He’s a great orator no doubt but as an MC, not sure… maybe as a spokesperson, not an MC.
Unless the endorsement requires him to be mute or speak only pidgin then Miracle might get just that meeting with his state governor (and maybe a “thanks for coming” envelope plus whatever is out there for him)
Nollywood will not hire CeeC except to stereotype her into “angry catty female” roles, and if she knows what is good for her, she had better run from such.
Tobi will get invited to red carpets and parties and to appear in music videos, maybe he can get a cheque per invitation, and then push his photography (which for some reason he has not even really spoken about)… who knows… I thought that by now he would be discussing cinematography with Angel if he is serious about the photography thing, as opposed to something that just looks cool to do
Unless she is strong enough to deal with the image issues, BamBam may be busy doing damage control until the next crop of housemates are recruited and newer faces flood the scene.
The only ones who have a brand likely to benefit directly from what they have put out there in this show so far are Rico and Leo…maybe Nina’s hair business. What an absolute waste of an opportunity to create positive images and brands, and put out stuff that makes sense out there… maybe it has something to do with their ages?… Maybe they should lose their wager… if they are hungry they might actually start using their brains and talents, instead of going around having sex
Devil is so wicked he is seriously working overtime to take as many as possible to hell. The sad thing is only a few realise this.
There is something called the remote control. You have all the right and power to use it to switch to a different channel if you are not interested in the show. The show is not meant for everyone, so if it’s for you watch it and if not don’t.
If you can read, you’ll realize that many of the people who’re commenting don’t even watch the show. Also, Bella Naija asked a question and said “let us know in the comment section”. The readers are doing just that. That people think or believe that it isn’t suitable to have sex and have it publicized on television (even though some engage in the said act privately in their homes) doesn’t mean they’re hypocrites or they need to change the channel; especially when they don’t even watch the show.
this is the kind of rubbish people that watch big brother like discussing. did kay kay and cece and dee dee have sex, were they masturbating under the covers, did they kiss, wasnt she grinding on him was he erect? blah blah blah.
nigerians if u want to watch strangers having sex and doing all sorts of sexual stuff why not go and watch porn. people who watch the show this is what they have been waiting for since day 1. this is why they have been watching to see who and who would have sex on national tv nothing more.
nobody has still told me the goal of this big brother. I have asked several times what is the point of big brother and nobody can answer.
when the older generation says the nigerian youth have nothing to offer now I believe. such a daft group of youth we have in this country.
this is a dumb show for dumb people who like voyeurism.
I agree with you Bruno. I have and adopted the siddon look approach these days when it comes to BBN. It is really pathetic that we demonize porn but encourage young people to engage in indiscriminate sex on TV in the name of a game show. World upside down. If the housemates are so confident in their talents, why not go for shows where you will compete with other contestants who have similar talents instead of one that distracts from said talent with sexual activities. Is it any surprise that the winner of the last one can’t really sing?
Mama people demonize porn? Since when?
I will not judge them but I do not condone this. Sex is a spiritual bond – definitely not something that should be engaged in lightly, much less publicly. But I understand that they are idle and prone to attempt to satisfy their emotional cravings given that their basic needs – food, shelter and clothing are being met. And here lies my problem with them!
This is a platform to showcase themselves and establish a brand in a manner that will create opportunities for them. At this point almost all of them are forgettable. As annoying as Leo may be, no one will ever forget that he is business oriented and that will work well for him in future. Rico is definitely talented and we can see it clearly. BamBam too but this Teddy matter has distracted her. Alex dances but i haven’t seen her actually do anything inventive,
By this time in season 2 Debie and Bassey had choreographed a full contemporary dance routine (incorporating hiphop, afro, salsa, jive and modern waltz moves), and had written and composed a song talent. Let’s not even talk about TTT that used their morning workout to teach the whole group dance routines and choreography. Who remembers how they put together a dance routine for Simi’s “Love don’t care” in less than four hours? Let’s not even talk about the incredible talent that is Bisola, Uriel’s mastery in the kitchen, Tboss who discovered that she could act, Marvis who composed a rap that rivalled Efe’s, the three songs they composed in different groups before putting in into one song produced by Don Jazzy, Then they shot a video, produced a thriller movie, had a daily radio show…
I know its only a month into the present season but honestly I don’t see these ones, making any serious mark after the show, save for a few like Rico most definitely, Leo in his business, Ifu possibly (if she doesn’t annoy producers by constantly going off about how she is an “award winning actress”), Angel – maybe in his film industry, Teddy – who already had his music going before going into the house anyway but who really hasn’t shown anything further in the house. The rest are probably just going to fade away back into their previous lives after a while.
Honestly if they were busy establishing their brands on this brand they would have less time for sex.
Very well said! I wish they can read it, i want to share it
Most sense making commentary on this BBN Edition
hmm…i seriously like bambam and teddy, and i am routing for both of them to win.i won’t judge them.But the thing is..from the history of Big brother, all the nigerians that have had sex in the house,their careers did’nt blow as expected,mostly the women….dunno…but am just saying
Bambam is that kinda friend that makes you question yourself and feel unrighteous. She is low key h**. I get irritated with the way she gums Teddy A . Of all places he had to take her to the loo; C’mon thats disgusting. Why not do the do on the bed like a lady(Miracle/Nina); What do i really know; maybe i am old school..
They probably knew she would want the real action not that child’s play Mina did. I’m against immorality especially on TV but if you must have sex, give it your all and get that O.
Bed room sex tends to get boring after a while. Sometimes you need to spice it up by doing it in risky and unorthodox places. If the bedroom is the only place you can do it, I feel sorry for your man. He’ll dump you for freaks like us
“HOLY HOLY NAIJA PEOPLE” Ode, they’re freaker people than you who have been dumped. If you think that freaky sex is what can keep you from being dumped by a guy; then I’m sincerely sorry for you.
I laugh when people say ‘stars set a bad example’
‘Kim Kardashian is a bad role model’
‘These Big Brother people are setting a bad example’
DO YOU THINK THEY CAME ON BIG BROTHER TO SET EXAMPLES OR BE YOUR ROLE MODELS?
If you don’t want to watch Big Brother or it goes against your ethics, DON’T WATCH IT OR READ ABOUT IT!
If you don’t want your kids to watch BBN, DON’T SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL!
I honestly understand them because I personally cannot go a month without sex. They’re even trying!
Your comment is so illogical. And next time you don’t have to “scream”. If you can’t go a month without sex, congratulations. STOP trying to twist the point people are trying to make. No one is saying sex is bad or whatever and no one is being “holy”. Can you have sex and have your Dad, Mom, Siblings, Friends, Colleagues, etc watch you while at it? If you can’t answer that question then you need to be quiet already. No one is condemning them for having sex; most people engage in the act. They’re only saying sex is something that they can wait and have when they leave the house, as opposed to doing it while the whole of Africa is watching? It’s not that they don’t know it’a being televised.
I really don’t understand how many people reason.
Shame! shame!! shame!!! everybody do have sex.straight, gay., bisexual we all..like Bruno said we all can watch porno cos that is whay they do for living……..how do these kids look into the eyes of their parents, sibilings. boyfriends and girlfriends with there show of shame. Its a curse do that which God has ordained to be done behind closed doors. I will judge them!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I will so judge them. No wonders alll those old fools says to themeslves that the youth has nothing to offer the nation……….shame. The first BBN did not give us sex scene why now…………..height immorality.!!!
Moral depravity… It has to be the age or is there a shift in what we used to know as morality? has the bar been lowered? somebody commented 18+ implying adults only what if I say am seeing 18-? Or is it a gimmick of the producers to get more people to watch the show? They say sex sell not in this case for me… this is disgraceful! we are having all manner of “never before heard dark issues related to sex” in our nation presently from Brother and sister getting married… to a man getting married to two women on the same day… to teachers abusing pupils in their care” and others I cant even mention here…yet some of you come here to call some persons hypocrites for saying this is totally wrong??? then I thought Tboss was the worst person in Nigeria, only to find out with this show presently that she is a saint! The producers should be ashamed of themselves, This is pathetic! they should change it from reality to soft porn show. abegi… Unto second base tinz joor
Pls shut the f’ up, you should mention bisola that was so immoral in the house to the extent that she gave a bj to 3T and made out with Bally .. very very loose woman, so don’t mention Tboss that did nothing other than kissing and smooching myonce.
Staying in one corner for long isn’t easy.Its like a prison yard.i believe they’re passing through stress that’s why some are misbehaving.let’s have some compassion. They need to be kept busy with many tasks and rewards to encourage them
Bravo! The only way to be kept busy is by having the whole world watch you have sex? Interesting.