Adekunle Gold, Patoranking, L.A.X. billed to perform at #SXSW2018 🙌

The full schedule for the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW 2018) which is to be held in Texas has been released.

Nigerian acts Adekunle Gold, Patoranking & LAX will be joining their African & Caribbean counterparts: Kojo Funds, AKA, Not3s, The Compozers, Naliah Blackman and Shaker on the 17th of March to perform at the “Sounds from Africa and the Caribbean” showcase.

Hosting the event is Ghanaian comedian Eddie Kadi with music policy by DJ Juls, Poison Ivy and others.