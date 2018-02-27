EmmaOhMaGod covers Adekunle Gold’s New Single “Ire” | Watch on BN

Adekunle Gold‘s latest single Ire has been trending since its release last Friday. The moving song has now gotten a cover treatment from popular comedian/singer EmmaOhMaGod.
Did he do justice to it? Watch the video below to find out.
Hit Play!
27.02.2018
