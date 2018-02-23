BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Video: Adekunle Gold – Ire

23.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

Adekunle Gold unveils the visuals for his just released single titled Ire, a personal song which reflects on his life’s journey with a message that will inspire his fans for a long time to come.

The video was directed by Aje and shot in various locations around Lagos, Nigeria, including Ajah, Ajegunle, Ikorodu and Ikoyi. The scenes in the video are beautifully played in reverse, alluding to Adekunle Gold’s self-reflection. Scenes where he prepares dinner on firewood, sings in church and paddles a canoe are some of the visuals that contribute to the video’s captivating aesthetic making it a video worth watching.

Hit Play below!

3 Comments on New Video: Adekunle Gold – Ire
  • Ec February 23, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Wonderful as usual

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Titilola Edu February 23, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    I love Adekunle! I love his music! This is spectacular!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Bisi Odunlami February 24, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    This guy is so original. I recently discover Adekunle Gold’s music.. i’m hook to his songs now. Definitely going to o2 to see his show

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija