Adekunle Gold is assuring you of Goodness with New Single “Ire” | Listen on BN

23.02.2018

Adekunle Gold releases a new song titled Ire. It is a personal song which reflects on his life’s journey with a message that will inspire his fans for a long time to come.

Ire is a life lesson packaged in a slow tempo song and accompanied by traditional Yoruba percussion sounds. Adekunle Gold sings in his native Yoruba language as is his usual style. He also sings in English for an uncharacteristic amount of time, alluding to his desire for the song’s important lessons to be understood.

The song was produced by Seyikeyz.

  • Mj February 23, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Beautiful…. I LOVEeeeeeeeeeeeee it, great vibes and melody.
    AdekunleGOLD for president!!!
    IRE ni.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Emmanuel February 23, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    As a guy, i shouldn’t cry, but tears rolled down my cheek listening to this. the song touched my current situation. Today I officially became a fan. God bless you adekunle.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Lalaland February 23, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Great music.
    Darey, Adekunle Gold, Simi are in a level of their own.
    Oh and that’s Simi’s voice in the background.

    Love this! 3 Reply
