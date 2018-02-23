Adekunle Gold is assuring you of Goodness with New Single “Ire” | Listen on BN

Adekunle Gold releases a new song titled Ire. It is a personal song which reflects on his life’s journey with a message that will inspire his fans for a long time to come.

Ire is a life lesson packaged in a slow tempo song and accompanied by traditional Yoruba percussion sounds. Adekunle Gold sings in his native Yoruba language as is his usual style. He also sings in English for an uncharacteristic amount of time, alluding to his desire for the song’s important lessons to be understood.

The song was produced by Seyikeyz.

Listen below:



Get “Ire” here