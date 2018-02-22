Orezi opens up to OnoBello Magazine on Inspirations, Love, Style & Bad Habits in New Feature

A few days after teasing with a sneak peek of the cover, OnoBello.com has released the full spread of their cover star, Orezi.

Esegine Orezi Allen popularly known as Orezi is a Nigerian Afro hip hop, Dancehall and Reggae recording artiste currently signed to Sprisal Entertainment. His pace and consistency in the music scene has kept his relevance and net worth growing at a spontaneous rate.

In their feature ‘20 Questions with Orezi’ we learn fun things about the artiste. Also in their fashion editorial ‘The Big 2018 Menswear Trends’,Orezi shows how great a fashion model he can be.

This issue also has their “OB Style Awards of 2017”, which includes their “Top 10 Best Dressed (Female)”, Top 10 Best Dressed (Male) and “Top 10 Young Fashion Designers”. It also features their list of “10 Most Influential Young Nigerians of 2017”.

See full spread below:

Visit Onobello.com for more on Orezi.

Cover & Shoot Credits

Editor-in-Chief: Ono Bello (@onodiary)

Photography: Ayo Alasi (@ayoalasi)

Styling: Worldcharming Smart Courage (@infoworldcharming)

Styling Assistant: Seyi Taylor (@seyiitaylor)

Hair: Idowu Oluwatosin (@highdtosin)

Makeup: Olanrewaju Oyeleke (@lekeshades)