Following a brief break from the music scene, Orezi has released a brand new single, “Kiss Me.”

“Kiss Me” is a song for the ladies, and on this track, Orezi expresses love with his simple and catchy lyrics laced with a groovy, melodious dancehall beat produced by Tymg.

With Orezi’s decade-long track record of releasing hit songs, we can be sure that “Kiss Me” will be of the hottest songs this summer.

Listen to the track below:

Stream and download here.