Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Fellow, Sandra Chukwudozie of Salpha Energy Celebrates the Big 30!

Friends and family came together to celebrate the CEO of Salpha Energy and Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 honouree Sandra Chukwudozie’s 30th birthday in a unique and exhilarating style on June 26th.

The star-studded event had in attendance stars from the entertainment and business industries, with the magnetic Denrele Edun thrilling as a host for the big night. Spotted in the glamorous event are Titi Kuti (Ade Tiger), Sammie Jacob Alifa and Trikytee of the Big Brother Naija fame, filmmaker Ifan Ifeanyi Michael, and a host of others who came out to celebrate with the energy trailblazer.

It was a night of heightened and cheerful celebration as Nigerian music superstar Orezi and MTN Project Fame Winner Okiemute each took turns to thrill the guests in their performances.

During the stellar event and a brief speech, Sandra Chukwudozie thanked the guests for taking out time from their busy schedule to celebrate with her, stating it was an incredible occasion not just for her, but also for her mother Lady Ada Chukwudozie who had also just turned 50 in June.

According to photos and videos posted, there was a lot of dancing at the party, and believe the energy queen was up to the task.

The sin city-inspired photo set was handled by Thinkifan Productions.

Talent @sandradozie_

Outfit by @medlinboss

Make up by @ameriecode

Hair styled by @kukushair

Photography by @thedejioluokun and Jeffrey

Brand consultant/pr @thinkifanproductions

Check out pictures from the party below:

