GLG Communications Partners with the Brian Reuben Organisation to host the 2022 Leadership Agenda Summit | Lagos and Dubai

GLG Communications, one of the leading public relations and reputation management firms, joined forces with the Brian Reuben Organisation – an international leadership development institution – to host the Leadership Agenda Summit.

Held concurrently at the Habtoor Palace Hotel, Dubai, and the BWC Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, the summit was attended by select dignitaries and senior leaders across politics, business, arts, entrepreneurship, technology, and academia.

Dr. Sam Ohuabunwa(OFR), Former President of Nigeria Economic Summit Group, urged leaders across global sectors to focus on increasing the quality of life of the people they lead.

Delivering his keynote address on the topic, “The purpose and power of governments in a changing world”, he noted that “the role of the government is to make the life of its citizens better”.

The 44th Miss Nigeria Shatu Garko delivered a powerful speech. She highlighted why it is vital to involve young people in leadership and other crucial areas that influence our world.

“As the youngest person to win the Miss Nigeria National pageant and the first Hijabi contestant to win a national pageant anywhere in the world, I am a walking, breathing example of the power of diversity and inclusion,” Shatu said.

“Since my crowning in December 2021, I have received thousands of messages from youths, especially young women in countries across the globe, telling me how inspiring it was to see me win. If we fail to consider all the different voices available to create a holistic perspective, we will lose the innovation and insights we eagerly seek to create A Brand New World,” she cautioned.

CEO of Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida, emphasized the importance of leaders building good relationships with people to navigate the chaos and new trends in today’s landscape.

“As leaders, we believe we are in control, but most of the time, that is not so,” he said.

Amida revealed it is not always advisable to go with every new trend in an industry, as it often makes leaders lose focus on their current projects.

“Trends are driven by people who feel they would enjoy more benefits. Focus on what you have now when you build a case, hope for the best”.

In the last few years, GLG Communications has capitalized on using traditional and new media to reach a holistically connected audience in Nigeria, defining a new era of communications.

Omawumi Ogbe, the managing partner at GLG Communications, said the creative agency was partnering with the Leadership Agenda Summit because it allows leaders and emerging leaders to explore innovation, change, and transformation within their spheres of influence.

“The Leadership Agenda Summit has always attracted some of the most prominent names worldwide. We’re delighted to contribute to conversations that help leaders stretch their ingenuity and renew their minds for more efficiency and effectiveness”. She said.

Speakers at the summit also included Lead Partner, Detail Commercial Solicitors and Chairman, NBA Section on Business Law, Ayuli Jemide; former opposition leader of the UK and member of the House of Lords, Rt. Honorable Lord Michael Howard; member of the Upper House of India Parliament, Sayed Zafa Islam; Founder of Tekedia Institute, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe; and Chairman of the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, Dubai, H.E Tomasz Zaleski

The 2022 Leadership Agenda Summit was hosted under the lavish patronage of the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi.

Sponsored Content