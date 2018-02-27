BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Wizkid, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold to Headline Gidi Fest 2018

27.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Wizkid, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold to Headline Gidi Fest 2018

The Gidi Culture Festival has announced its 2018 line-up. It will be taking place at Hard Rock Café beachfront on Good Friday, 30th March and headlined by Wizkid and 2Baba.

They will be flanked by a carefully curated and diverse lineup of the some of the most sort after Nigerian acts making waves across the globe, Maleek Berry, Ycee, Adekunle Gold, Brymo, Show Dem Camp and Mayorkun.

This year, the organisers are introducing a second stage that will raise the next generation of very talented artists that are moving the underground and redefining the Nigerian sound. The new wave will be represented by D-Truce, Maka, Remmy Baggins, Lady Donli, D-O, CHYN, Jinmi Abduls, and Jamal Swiss.

The festival has in previous years featured African and international acts and this year will be no different, so stay tuned for the second announcement that will fortify the Gidi Culture Festival as one of the most progressive music festivals on the continent that has set out to empower the youth and bridge the gap on and off the continent.

Gidi Fest originated in Lagos in 2014, moving between various sites before settling in its current home, Hard Rock Café beachfront, at Landmark Village, Oniru, where it will attract approximately 10,000 people over 2 days.

Sponsored Content

1 Comments on Wizkid, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold to Headline Gidi Fest 2018
  • Adesola February 27, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Yay! I”ll go to see my crush “Jinmi Abduls”..

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija