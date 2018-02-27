BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Ryan Seacrest describes Sexual Misconduct accusation by former Stylist as “untrue allegations”

27.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

Ryan Seacrest's former Stylist accuses him of Sexual Misconduct - BellaNaija

Ryan Seacrest

E! and “American Idol” presenter and producer Ryan Seacrest has been accused by a former stylist of his of sexual misconduct.

In an exclusive report by VarietySuzie Hardy was a single mother when she began working as Seacrest’s stylist in 2007.

The job had gone well enough, a letter written from Hardy’s attorney and addressed to Seacrest, E!, its corporate parent NBCUniversal, revealed.

However, after a while, Seacrest began bringing his penis against her while in his underwear, groping her vagina, and once slapped her buttock so hard a large welt remained for hours.

Hardy endured the abuse because of her child, the letter said, but lost her job in 2013 after reporting the abuse to human resources executives at E!.

E! had said an internal investigation was carried out and found “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.”

Seacrest’s lawyer, Andrew Baum, speaking to Variety, revealed that Hardy had requested $15 million from Seacrest for her not to go forward with the “false claims.” He said:

It is upsetting to us that Variety is electing to run a ‘story’ about untrue allegations that were made against my client, after they were told that the accuser threatened to make those false claims against him unless he paid her $15 million. At that time, the claimant threatened to issue a demonstrably false press statement unless she was paid. Instead, my client proactively and publicly denied the claims and agreed to fully cooperate with E!’s investigation about the matter.

On January 31st the network notified us that their independent third-party investigation had concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support her claims, effectively, clearing my client’s name. It’s telling that after my client refused to pay her money, and the E! investigation resulted as it did, that she is now coming forward to share her debunked story to the press.

2 Comments on Ryan Seacrest describes Sexual Misconduct accusation by former Stylist as “untrue allegations”
  • John February 27, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Men!! Men!! Men!!! Stop hiring or helping women ( in any way) below the age of 55 …unless you are related to her…A word is enough for the wise

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Wendy February 27, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    If everyone would just stop responding or acknowledging trolls, I wonder what will happen to their miserable existence?

    Back to the matter on hand: this is the second allegation for Seacrest, no?
    Exactly, no one gets put on blast until it seems like a pattern is emerging. Such a shame.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija