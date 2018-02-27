BellaNaija

Bollywood Star Sridevi Kapoor accidentally Drowns in Hotel Bathtub

Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor died on Saturday, after drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai. According to CNN, the actress was in Dubai attending a family wedding when she died.

Dubai Police tweeted on Monday morning confirming the cause of her death.

See their tweets below:

 

8 Comments on Bollywood Star Sridevi Kapoor accidentally Drowns in Hotel Bathtub
  • Sandra February 27, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    How does one accidentally drown in a Bath tub. A very naive girl asking is it so relaxing that one falls asleep in it? Suicidal? Or drug overdose or drunkiness then one falls asleep in it or probably a health occurence and no one was there to help when the victim called for help.

    Love this! 6
  • sam February 28, 2018 at 5:31 am

    RIP to bollywood queen!

    Love this! 10
  • Puzzles February 28, 2018 at 9:48 am

    BN, please change that “star” to “super star”. Sridevi is a Bollywood superstar, greater than the famous three Khans of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

    According to the Indians

    Love this! 19
  • ekohustler February 28, 2018 at 9:55 am

    If she were nigerian, i would say that her village people were at work but she’s indian. Oh weel rest in peace beautiful

    Love this! 10
    • ekohustler February 28, 2018 at 9:56 am

      *well

      Love this! 4
    • Anon February 28, 2018 at 11:42 am

      Then you don’t know Indians.

      There’s something fishy about her death. Sad!

      Love this! 27
    • omomo February 28, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      the village people in India are far more powerful than the ones here o

      Love this! 16
  • cb February 28, 2018 at 11:15 am

    rest on……………..only God knows the real cause of her death, @ekohustler na only naija wey village people dey worry?
    devil dey every where jor!

    Love this! 15
