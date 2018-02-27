Bollywood Star Sridevi Kapoor accidentally Drowns in Hotel Bathtub

Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor died on Saturday, after drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai. According to CNN, the actress was in Dubai attending a family wedding when she died.
Dubai Police tweeted on Monday morning confirming the cause of her death.
See their tweets below:
