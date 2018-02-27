Cardi B is HOT on the Cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine’s April Issue

Music star Cardi B is on the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine‘s April 2018 issue set to hit the newsstands March 6.

The 25-year-old entertainer spoke to the magazine about her relationship with her fiancé Offset, why she refuses to change for anyone and more.

Read excerpts below:

On refusing to change—for anyone: Everybody got different beliefs and different religions and were raised differently, yet you also supposed to be careful you don’t offend somebody. Everybody gets bothered about everything. Everybody got a f**king opinion about you. If I change myself, then I’m going to lose myself, and I won’t be who makes me happy.

On her decision to stay with fiancé, Offset, after allegations of cheating: It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem… I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my sh*t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life…. I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision… It’s not right, what he f**king did—but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.

On her past pole dancing days and respecting strippers: People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on… Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.

