IWD 2018♀: BellaNaija Introduces Women in Business For Good with 20 Other International Media Outlets | Powered by Spark News

Hello BellaNaijarians! Happy International Women’s Day to all the women in our community. We are happy to celebrate women on this special day (and all year round).

To celebrate this special day, we have partnered with Spark News, a social enterprise dedicated to amplifying positive change by working at the crossroads of social and environmental innovation, news media and the corporate world. The organization is at the forefront of Impact Journalism Day and Solutions&Co, ‘which allows more than +70 international leading newspapers to work together and share inspired action by reporting on concrete and impactful solutions. ‘

For International Women’s Day 2018, Spark News is showcasing different amazing women from across the world, and together with 20 other media outlets, BellaNaija will be joining the initiative tagged, Women in Business For Good.

Here is what Elaine Le Floch, Project Manager, and the Sparknews Team have to say about the WB4G initiative:

Many people from all walks of life believe that business should be about more than generating profits. They feel it can be a way to initiate positive change, provide services for those in need, or develop innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues.

This philosophy has particularly resonated with women, who make up 45 percent of the world’s social entrepreneurs—a significantly smaller gender gap than in the traditional professional world.

Yet in social entrepreneurship, as in classic business, women still encounter many gender specific obstacles (financial, cultural, etc.) and difficulties to get their projects off the ground. More than ever they need successful and accessible role models to encourage and inspire them and future generations of girls.

This is why on this day celebrating International Women’s Day, the social enterprise Sparknews has invited 21 media partners, including BellaNaija to join forces and highlight often unknown and yet exceptional female social entrepreneurs from across the globe.

Supported by AXA Insurance, “Women in Businesses For Good” aims to reveal impactful innovations designed by women, and their potential to be scaled up or replicated elsewhere.

We are certain that you will find these stories inspiring, and we encourage you to share them (#WB4G) and bring women’s creativity and initiatives to tackle global problems.

Look out for the hashtags #WB4G, #PressForProgress and #IWD2018♀ throughout today! We hope you enjoy the stories of the incredible women, which we’ll be sharing today.



