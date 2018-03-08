Sebeccly & BellaNaija to Give Out 10 FREE Vouchers for Cervical Cancer Screening

Hey BellaNaijairans,

Sebeccly Cancer Care, a not-for-profit cancer and advocacy organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to women living with breast cancer care, is partnering with BellaNaija to give out 10 vouchers for cervical cancer screening. This means 10 BN readers will get screened for FREE!

How to WIN?

The first ten (10) people to comment on this post gets in!

Please remember that prevention is better than cure and always pay it forward to get tested.