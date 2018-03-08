BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Sebeccly & BellaNaija to Give Out 10 FREE Vouchers for Cervical Cancer Screening

08.03.2018 at By 30 Comments

Sebeccly Cancer Care Hey BellaNaijairans,

Sebeccly Cancer Care, a not-for-profit cancer and advocacy organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to women living with breast cancer care, is partnering with BellaNaija to give out 10 vouchers for cervical cancer screening. This means 10 BN readers will get screened for FREE!

How to WIN?

The first ten (10) people to comment on this post gets in!

Please remember that prevention is better than cure and always pay it forward to get tested.

 

30 Comments on Sebeccly & BellaNaija to Give Out 10 FREE Vouchers for Cervical Cancer Screening
  • Glory paul March 8, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Bella naija, I am interested

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Onome March 8, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Hi! Can I get a voucher pls?? Thanks

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Anita March 8, 2018 at 10:23 am

    hope i qualify, wouldn’t mind a free ticket please

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Anita March 8, 2018 at 10:32 am

    hope i qualify, wouldn’t mind a free ticket please

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • TeeOla March 8, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Please I am interested.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • CHIKA March 8, 2018 at 11:03 am

    I am the first to comment! Thank you! Happy International Women’s day!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Moyin March 8, 2018 at 11:05 am

    A nice initiative, thumbs up

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anuoluwapo March 8, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Nice innovative. Happy International Women’s day

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Folake March 8, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Yaaaay! Happy International Women’s Day!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • tosyn anthony March 8, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Am the second to comment.

    Thank You

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • AD March 8, 2018 at 11:25 am

    This is such a great initiative. Hope I get it.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • mercy March 8, 2018 at 11:34 am

    happy international women’s day…Thank you

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • E’saks March 8, 2018 at 11:36 am

    The wold should be aware of the benefits of such. The key to cancer cure is early detection

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lizzy March 8, 2018 at 11:37 am

    I am the third.. Thank you. yay!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • mercy March 8, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Happy International Women’s day. Thank you

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Okhabu omotomiwa March 8, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Happy International Women’s Day. I’m fourth to comment. Thank you

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Dolapo Oladapo March 8, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Yay

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Aderonke Onipede March 8, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    I can see 16comments already…. but never say never like they say. So i will try my luck. I am interested Bella Naija *smiles*

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Meno March 8, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I am interested. Thank you

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Kate March 8, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I’m in . happy international women day

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • KATE AINA March 8, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    I AM INTERESTED

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • kaylaluchy March 8, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Happy International Women’s day!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ayowunmi Otubanjo March 8, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    I am interested as well.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • nina March 8, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    i am interested. Thank you

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Christi March 8, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    18 comments already….Chai….Bella pls am interested ooo…BIko

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • ronke March 8, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Am interested please

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • celestina ono March 8, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Great idea, women are the wheels of the society if this nation must move forward. Thats why i think its a great idea to really show concern, love and care for the health of women. Yes, free cervical screening will definitely increase its awareness as well as promote regular screening because those lucky winners will themselves become agents of change to their fellow women. Great job👍.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Oma March 9, 2018 at 4:36 am

    I’m interested even though I’m late

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • boocakes March 9, 2018 at 8:45 am

    please i am also interested

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ever Green March 9, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Please I love this initiative, I am interested but late

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija