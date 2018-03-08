Senate throws out Bill proposing Skirts and Hijabs for Corps Members

A bill proposing to allow female corps members wear skirts and hijabs in accordance to their faith was rejected by the Senate, Punch reports.
The bill, sponsored by Emmanuel Bwacha, a senator representing Taraba South district, sought to allow female members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) wear skirts if the trousers prescribed offends their faith.
Bwacha said the bill would “ensure that regulations made by the NYSC directorate prescribing uniforms and exercise regimen do not violate the religious practices and beliefs of corps members.”
The bill was however quickly shut down by members of the senate.
Deputy Minority Whip, Biodun Olujimi, asked why religion was being considered in the adoption of a dress code for the scheme, while Sam Egwu said the bill was a waste of time. He said:
We should not waste our time on an issue that we have no constitutional right to amend. This is a paramilitary organisation and that is why drilling and exercise are contained. We have major issues to discuss. If we want to talk about NYSC, it is not uniform; that is a minute issue that we should not waste our energy on.
Photo Credit: @iamfatdon
Religious Sycophancy wii not kii us in this country. Mitcheeeew, Nonsense and ingredients….
as in ehhhhh
Backward and uncivilized country. Inclusion of diversity based on culture, religion and creed is part of dignified development. Is the skirt and hijab biting anybody? Why are Nigerians so bigoted and intolerant? Including Joseph the commentator calling it sycophancy….lack of exposure won’t kii you…lol…Even foreign countries accommodate different faiths and cultures in different systems. Very bush people!
While I am not sure this matter should rise to the status of a “law” (a simple policy statement should suffice), WHERE IS THE HARM?!
Burn that Bill if they no go wear trousers make them die
Instead of trying to change the constitution, how about an executive order?