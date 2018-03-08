Celebrating Mothers! Check Out these Mother’s Day Packages at ORÍKÌ Lagos | Valid from March 5th till March 19th

A mother is so gentle, yet so strong! She is a woman of virtue, a guardian, a heroine among many other attributes. She deserves all the love and care the world has to offer. Make her Mother’s Day a memorable one by spoiling her at ORÍKÌ for a luxurious and relaxing pampering session she will forever be grateful for. Purchase any one of these specially curated discounted packages until the 19th of March and redeem anytime over the next 90 days! Too good to be true right? Bring mommy in and let us take care of her at ORÍKÌ Spa.

Give your Mom the gift of glow this Mother’s Day with our rejuvenating and desirous Mothers Rejuvenation Package

Mother’s Rejuvenation – Steam Bath, 60mins Hydrating Facial, Stress Release Massage.

Complimentary healthy snacks paired with a glass of either red or white wine will be served. A bouquet of flowers and chocolates are available upon request.

Price- N20, 000

Total Time- 1hr 45mins

2. Gift mom with ultimate relaxation inclusive of a 30min body wrap, 30min body scrub, 30min massage and a refreshing facial by treating her to the ultimate luxury spa experience!

Mother’s Luxury Signature – Steam Bath, 90 min ORÍKÌ Triple Delight, The ORÍKÌ Mini Facial.

Price- N25, 000

Price- N25, 000

Total Time-2hrs 15mins

3. Spend quality time with mom in luxurious manner and come out refreshed and rejuvenated or send her off with dad!

Mommy & Me – Couples Steam Bath, Soul to Soul Couples Massage, Couples Mini Facial.

Price- N40, 000

Price- N40, 000

Total Time-1hr 45mins

4. Show mom great appreciation by splurging and spoiling her along with 2 friends or family because company makes it much more fun!

Mommy +2 Spa Date – Steam Bath, Group Massage, Group Mini Facial.

Complimentary healthy snacks paired with a bottle of either red or white wine will be served to the group.

Price-N55, 000

Total Time-1hr 45mins

Terms and Conditions

Pre-booking is required during the Mother’s Day activation period or Gift-card purchase for any package

Packages can be modified at an added cost

Clients must arrive at the scheduled time and must come 15 minutes early if a steam bath is included

Not to be combined with other discounted packages

Offers available for purchase from the 5 th- 19th of March

Gift card Package redemption is available for redemption up until 90 days after purchase.

