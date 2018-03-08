BellaNaija

President Muhammadu Buhari receives the FIFA World Cup in Abuja

08.03.2018 at By 2 Comments

FIFA World Cup TrophyOne of the cool things about being a President of a country (other than, obviously, being a president of a country) is that you get to be the only citizen to touch the most prestigious trophy in the world. This was what happened when Coca-Cola brought the coveted trophy to Nigeria.

If there’s one thing running on everyone’s mind at the state house, it’ll definitely be ‘I wish I’m Muhammadu Buhari’ as people watch in awe how Nigeria’s number one citizen lifted the trophy.

In the end, it’s safe to say it was a win-win situation for all. Taking a selfie with the World Cup trophy is certainly special.  

Check out pictures to see how Coca-Cola got the Aso Rock buzzing with the FIFA World Cup trophy.

2 Comments on President Muhammadu Buhari receives the FIFA World Cup in Abuja
  • Weezy March 8, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Sponsored content indeed.

    I was going to ask why anyone wants to touch another person’s trophy.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Oyinkan March 8, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Misplaced priorities gbaaa!

    Love this! 0 Reply
