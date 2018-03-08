President Muhammadu Buhari receives the FIFA World Cup in Abuja

One of the cool things about being a President of a country (other than, obviously, being a president of a country) is that you get to be the only citizen to touch the most prestigious trophy in the world. This was what happened when Coca-Cola brought the coveted trophy to Nigeria.

If there’s one thing running on everyone’s mind at the state house, it’ll definitely be ‘I wish I’m Muhammadu Buhari’ as people watch in awe how Nigeria’s number one citizen lifted the trophy.

In the end, it’s safe to say it was a win-win situation for all. Taking a selfie with the World Cup trophy is certainly special.

Check out pictures to see how Coca-Cola got the Aso Rock buzzing with the FIFA World Cup trophy.

