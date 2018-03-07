BellaNaija

Serena Williams to make Professional Comeback this Thursday

23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has revealed that she will be making her professional return to the Tennis Court on Thursday.

The tennis legend has been away for 14 months after taking a break to give birth to her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

She has played in a few charity games over the past couple of weeks but will now fully return at the Indian Wells where she will be playing against Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan in the first-round match.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

It’s official. My comeback is here. This Thursday I will start playing tennis again professionally for the first time since giving birth to my daughter. This whole month I am playing tournaments in California and Florida- both my home states. Thursday, the day I play my very first match, marks international women’s day. My comeback could not have come on a better day and I decided I wanted to do something different let you all be apart of my long journey back (if you want of course!!) So I created my Serena Gold toned “S” pin.
When I am playing you can wear it and show support not only from me but also for my charity which supports the Yetunde Price Resource center. I want this gold “S” mean something special to you personally. What is one S word in your life that means something to you? Mine is Strong and Sure! So when I wear my “S” pin I am representing Strength, and Sureness.
What would your “S” mean?
They are for now only available for my fans that come see my at Indian wells, and Miami starting Wednesday as well as Thursday when I play!! Sooooo if you are watching me stop by the Serena booth to grab a “S” pin.
Post pics of you wearing your “S” and tag me!
Thanks for the support I look forward to seeing you out there!!

 

