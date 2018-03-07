Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mo Abudu named in Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2018 👏🏾

In commemoration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Variety has released its first International Women’s Impact Report.

The 50 women on this list are doing extraordinary things in Showbiz, and featured on the list are our very own CEO of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu and Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. Also on the list are Lupita Nyong’o, Adele, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot and more.

Read Variety magazine’s profile on Mo Abudu & Omotola Jalade Ekeinde below:

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde:

With more than 300 acting credits to her name, Ekeinde is an icon of Nigeria’s prolific Nollywood film biz, although she says that, “at heart, I think I am an activist first.” An ambassador for the U.N.’s World Food Program and campaigner for Amnesty Intl., she’s used her big-screen plat form to drive her humanitarian goals.

Her next step is developing a film village in the former slave port of Badagry, where she wants young Nigerians to hone their filmmaking skills while learning about “our rights and future as Africans,” she says. “I continue to explore ways we truly can be liberated and prosperous.”

Mo Abudu: