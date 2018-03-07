Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mo Abudu named in Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2018 👏🏾

In commemoration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Variety has released its first International Women’s Impact Report.
The 50 women on this list are doing extraordinary things in Showbiz, and featured on the list are our very own CEO of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu and Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. Also on the list are Lupita Nyong’o, Adele, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot and more.
Read Variety magazine’s profile on Mo Abudu & Omotola Jalade Ekeinde below:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde:
With more than 300 acting credits to her name, Ekeinde is an icon of Nigeria’s prolific Nollywood film biz, although she says that, “at heart, I think I am an activist first.” An ambassador for the U.N.’s World Food Program and campaigner for Amnesty Intl., she’s used her big-screen plat form to drive her humanitarian goals.
Her next step is developing a film village in the former slave port of Badagry, where she wants young Nigerians to hone their filmmaking skills while learning about “our rights and future as Africans,” she says. “I continue to explore ways we truly can be liberated and prosperous.”
Mo Abudu:
Abudu used her star-making springboard as the face of daytime talkie “Moments With Mo” to launch the EbonyLife empire, with a film production unit and upscale lifestyle TV network; she’s been dubbed the Oprah of Africa. “As a woman in a male-dominated industry, I’ve had to be strong, focused and relentless — and work twice as hard as the men around me,” she says.
Determined to push for gender parity in the Nigerian biz, she estimates that nearly 80% of “key positions” at EbonyLife are filled by women. This year she’ll unveil a mentoring scheme to support the next generation of young women in film and broadcasting.
**
Why is Mo Abudu on this list please?
Of course, Mo Abudu deserves it. She probably the most influential woman in the Nigerian entertainment industry today, especially the television and movie sectors.
I like the summary of the impact these 2 women are making.
Congratulations to them.
And to all other women making great impact one day at a time the world over.