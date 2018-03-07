BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Lover, Fighter & Survivor! Demi Lovato covers InStyle Magazine’s Latest Issue

07.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

In her cover feature for InStyle MagazineDemi Lovato reveals she isn’t afraid to take control in relationships.

Te actress and singer opens up about embracing her independence, including her love life, turning struggles into strength, speaking up about mental illness and being a role model for young girls.

Read excerpts from her interview below:

On the #MeToo movement, mental illness & being a role model for young girls: You have to speak out about stuff, you have to use your voice for good. That’s what I think a lot of people are starting to do. I didn’t have anybody who was doing that when I was younger. I grew up in the era of really, really skinny celebrities. That was the look. And it was cool to be seen partying.

Drugs were glamorized, and when I was 12 or 13, nobody [I looked up to] was talking about mental illness. Nobody was talking about eating disorders. Nobody was talking about cutting. I wanted somebody for my little sister to look up to. I took on that role because I knew it was important.

On her embracing her independence: I’m not suffering because I’m alone. There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn’t learning about myself. Now I’m learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want. I’m normally the first one to make the move. I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram.

Click here for more on Demi Lovato 

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija