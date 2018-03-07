Lover, Fighter & Survivor! Demi Lovato covers InStyle Magazine’s Latest Issue

In her cover feature for InStyle Magazine, Demi Lovato reveals she isn’t afraid to take control in relationships.

Te actress and singer opens up about embracing her independence, including her love life, turning struggles into strength, speaking up about mental illness and being a role model for young girls.

Read excerpts from her interview below:

On the #MeToo movement, mental illness & being a role model for young girls: You have to speak out about stuff, you have to use your voice for good. That’s what I think a lot of people are starting to do. I didn’t have anybody who was doing that when I was younger. I grew up in the era of really, really skinny celebrities. That was the look. And it was cool to be seen partying.

Drugs were glamorized, and when I was 12 or 13, nobody [I looked up to] was talking about mental illness. Nobody was talking about eating disorders. Nobody was talking about cutting. I wanted somebody for my little sister to look up to. I took on that role because I knew it was important.

On her embracing her independence: I’m not suffering because I’m alone. There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn’t learning about myself. Now I’m learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want. I’m normally the first one to make the move. I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram.

