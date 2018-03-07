Erosat30: Official Photos as Chef Tolu Eros celebrates 30th Birthday with Greek Themed Party

Celebrity Chef, Tolu Eros popularly known as Chef Eros, turned 30 a few days ago and to celebrate his new age, he hosted his friends and family to a Greek themed birthday party.

Click here if you missed the first photos.

Media personalities such as Bolanle Olukanni, Taje Prest, Seyitan Atigarin, Ajifa Atuluku, Yetunde Babaeko, Zed Eye were spotted at the party channeling their inner greek gods/goddesses.

See photos: