Erosat30: Official Photos as Chef Tolu Eros celebrates 30th Birthday with Greek Themed Party

Celebrity Chef, Tolu Eros popularly known as Chef Eros, turned 30 a few days ago and to celebrate his new age, he hosted his friends and family to a Greek themed birthday party.
Media personalities such as Bolanle Olukanni, Taje Prest, Seyitan Atigarin, Ajifa Atuluku, Yetunde Babaeko, Zed Eye were spotted at the party channeling their inner greek gods/goddesses.
See photos:
the last picture is my best picturrrreeeee lool
Looks like a great party but those first few photos though… talk about objectification of women.
are you ok at all?..abeg you people that go everywhere trying to form “enlightened” “i sabi pass my neighbour” should please shift …someone cannot goof around with their friends again …its getting seriously annoying
Third wave feminists alert…
I love the pool pictures, and I guess that must be his mum, nice one.
The picture with him and his Mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️
now this is the kinda parties i love to attend…no time to waste time…just wrap your white bedsheet around yourself and you are good to go! it doesn’t even matter if its rumpled!