#Erosat30: Official Photos as Chef Tolu Eros celebrates 30th Birthday with Greek Themed Party

07.03.2018 at By 7 Comments

Celebrity Chef, Tolu Eros popularly known as Chef Eros, turned 30 a few days ago and to celebrate his new age, he hosted his friends and family to a Greek themed birthday party.

Media personalities such as Bolanle Olukanni, Taje Prest, Seyitan Atigarin, Ajifa Atuluku, Yetunde Babaeko, Zed Eye were spotted at the party channeling their inner greek gods/goddesses.

See photos:

7 Comments on #Erosat30: Official Photos as Chef Tolu Eros celebrates 30th Birthday with Greek Themed Party
  • ijeoma duru March 7, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    the last picture is my best picturrrreeeee lool

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Bade March 7, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Looks like a great party but those first few photos though… talk about objectification of women.

    Love this! 9 Reply
    • jankara March 7, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      are you ok at all?..abeg you people that go everywhere trying to form “enlightened” “i sabi pass my neighbour” should please shift …someone cannot goof around with their friends again …its getting seriously annoying

      Love this! 46
    • Jummy March 7, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      Third wave feminists alert…

      Love this! 19
  • Ephi March 7, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    I love the pool pictures, and I guess that must be his mum, nice one.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Bola March 8, 2018 at 3:18 am

    The picture with him and his Mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • didi March 8, 2018 at 8:18 am

    now this is the kinda parties i love to attend…no time to waste time…just wrap your white bedsheet around yourself and you are good to go! it doesn’t even matter if its rumpled!

    Love this! 22 Reply
