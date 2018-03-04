BellaNaija

#Erosat30: Bolanle Olukanni, Taje Prest attend Chef Eros’ Greek Themed Birthday Party

04.03.2018

Celebrity Chef, Tolu Eros popularly known as Chef Eros, turned 30 a few days ago and to celebrate his new age, he hosted his friends and family to a Greek themed birthday party today.

Media personalities such as Bolanle Olukanni, Taje Prest, Seyitan Atigarin, Ajifa Atuluku were spotted at the party channeling their inner greek god/goddess.

See photos:

Chef Eros

Taje Prest

Bolanle Olukanni

Ajifa Atuluku

Seyitan Atigarin

Photo Credit: #Erosat30

6 Comments on #Erosat30: Bolanle Olukanni, Taje Prest attend Chef Eros’ Greek Themed Birthday Party
  • Lilo March 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    This post is kinda pointless in conveying the essence of he celebration. Like why don’t we just title it “the Chef and 4 ladies”?

    Love this! 80 Reply
  • Dee one March 5, 2018 at 3:32 am

    seriously, this is all there is to the post???? waste of time. stop with the misleading titles.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Mondela March 5, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Why is everyone turning 30 this year? He doesn’t look 30 btw

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Cee March 5, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    I guess everyone else at the party wore Ankara.So,they didn’t make it for a photo shoot.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • LoLz March 5, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    So which of dem three is his girlfriend? Eeny, meeny, miny, moe…

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Nne March 7, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Seyitan Atigarin why???????????????????????????????????????????????????? a common bed sheet

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

