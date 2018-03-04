Erosat30: Bolanle Olukanni, Taje Prest attend Chef Eros’ Greek Themed Birthday Party

Celebrity Chef, Tolu Eros popularly known as Chef Eros, turned 30 a few days ago and to celebrate his new age, he hosted his friends and family to a Greek themed birthday party today.

Media personalities such as Bolanle Olukanni, Taje Prest, Seyitan Atigarin, Ajifa Atuluku were spotted at the party channeling their inner greek god/goddess.

See photos:

Photo Credit: #Erosat30