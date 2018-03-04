BellaNaija

Kerry Washington supports Husband Nnamdi Asomugha at 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

04.03.2018

Movie star Kerry Washington was at the recently held 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon (March 3) in Santa Monica, California to support her husband Nnamdi Asomugha as the football player turned actor was nominated for Best Supporting Male for his work in the film Crown Heights.

It was definitely a date night for the duo who rarely make public appearances together.

The 41-year-old actress was all smiles on the red carpet in a colorful Missoni dress which she accessorized with a pair of Pedro Garcia booties and an Edie Parker bag. Kerry Washington showcased her striking features with an elaborate up-do, featuring three braids.

36-year-old Nnamdi also looked dapper in his Dolce&Gabbana burgundy suit.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur | Araya Diaz | Jeff Kravitz | Jason Merritt | John Shearer

  • Tosin March 5, 2018 at 3:34 am

    smart and hardworking Nigerian. love!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • bolintin March 5, 2018 at 9:08 am

    GREAT. ….but is it me or the woman has been looking somehow for a while. I hope all is well with her

    Love this! 11 Reply
