Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Daniel Kaluuya attend Chanel’s Pre-Oscars Dinner

04.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

Oscars are happening tonight, and to usher in the award ceremony, the 2018 Annual Pre-Oscars Dinner hosted by Chanel and Charles Finch held Saturday night (March 3) at Madeo in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Celebrities such as Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Daniel Kaluuya, Kristen Stewart, Leslie Mann, Margot Robbie, Leslie Mann were all in attendance.

See photos below:’

Tracee Ellis Ross

Yara Shahidi

Kristen Stewart

Margot Robbie

Leslie Mann

Haley Bennet

Carly Steel

Jessica Hart

Caridad Modine

 

 

Amelia Warner

Stella Maxwell

Adrien Brody

Daniel Kaluuya

Edgar Wright

Jamie Dornan

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris, Alberto E. Rodriguez

1 Comments on Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Daniel Kaluuya attend Chanel’s Pre-Oscars Dinner
  • Tiana March 5, 2018 at 1:38 am

    Kaluuya needs a real stylist. He’s improving but not there yet

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

