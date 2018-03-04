BN Style Spotlight: Lilian Afegbai at the Premiere of #BoundTheMovie

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai‘s debut film Bound starring Rita Dominic and Eyinna Nwigwe premiered yesterday, at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki.

The star of the night, Lilian, who is the producer of Bound, had two outfits for the event and they were both absolutely gorgeous.

For the first look, she rocked a show-stopping yellow ball dress by Nonnistics Fashion, with Gold trimmings and for the second look, which she easily pulled off, the producer/actress wore a black and gold Lanre DaSilva-Ajayi ensemble from their SS18 Grand Royal Collection.

See photos below: