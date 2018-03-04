BellaNaija

#BBNaija: Ahneeka & Angel EVICTED from the Big Brother Naija House

04.03.2018

Big Brother Naija never disappoints when it comes to a Live Show and tonight was no different. From superstar performances, Evictions and all the usual glitz and glam, tonight was a night to remember.

Tonight it was GelAh that was evicted from the Big Brother Naija House. It was a thrilling and emotional 90 minutes.

Ebuka, who was dressed to the nines as usual, revealed that after next Sunday, the remaining 10 housemates will start to play the game as individuals, instead of the pairs they have been playing as since the game started.

The third pair to leave the House was GelAh. Everyone bid them a beautiful farewell and they exited the House with grace.

What was your favourite moment of tonight’s Live Show?

2 Comments on #BBNaija: Ahneeka & Angel EVICTED from the Big Brother Naija House
  • I don’t understand March 4, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Nigerian youths, are we indirectly encouraging disrespect , indecorousness and immorality? Cos I don’t understand why Ahneeka would leave the BBhouse before Ceec. Are we saying we wouldn’t mind raising our “daughters” up to become like Ceec? – C’mon that girl is very disrespectful and lacks decorum. Nigerian youths, what’s happening, why are we loosing our values?

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • I don’t understand March 4, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    *losing*

    Love this! 4 Reply
