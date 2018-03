Yemi Alade rocked Paris, France with a special edition of #TraceLive tagged Yemi Alade & Friends. The exclusive concert which was streamed live on Facebook to over 60,000 viewers, saw Africa’s championing diva perform material majorly from her top selling third studio album Black Magic.

Armed with her band and dancers, the fiery Alade was joined by international superstar acts MHD, Lylah, Silva Stone, Youssoupha, Charlotte Dipanda and Admiral T.

Watch all the action below!



See photos below: