Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti... Line-ups Revealed for Global Citizen Live in Lagos, Paris, NYC

International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, has revealed many of the artists set to perform at Global Citizen Live events in Lagos, Nigeria as well as festivals in Paris, France and New York City, USA on September 25.

Across six continents, artists will help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major

corporations, and philanthropists work together to defeat poverty and defend the planet by

focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest – climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

● LAGOS, NIGERIA: Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti

● PARIS, FRANCE: Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas,

Christine and the Queens; special guest appearance by Angélique Kidjo

● NEW YORK CITY, USA: Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes; special guest appearances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang.

In Lagos, Global Citizen is working with the Lagos State Government to create a limited-

capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the

COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be filmed in advance with a fully vaccinated audience.

These events, with more to be announced later in August, are components of a once-in-a-

generation, 24-hour worldwide event on September 25. Broadcast and streaming partners include ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, TIME, Twitter, and more (air dates and times to come).

African Artists donating their time and talent – whether live or filmed in advance – include

Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti and Tiwa Savage, alongside Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness, Jon Batiste, Stay Human, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, The Lumineers, Meek Mill, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, and Usher from locations in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney and more to be announced.

Coinciding with the UN General Assembly (Sept) before the G20 Meeting (Oct) and COP26

Meeting (Nov), these events focus on interconnected issues: vaccine equity, climate change,

and famine.

Global Citizen Live will call on leaders to deliver by September: 1 billion trees planted and

preserved to help prevent global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5ºC above pre industrial levels by curbing emissions and supporting 1t.org; 1 billion vaccines to the poorest countries; meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine.

Global Citizen Live has received in-kind support from leading media companies, including:

BellaNaija, Branded Cities, Brut Media, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Curb Media,

Forbes, GSTV, iHeartRadio, Interstate Outdoor, JCDecaux Nigeria, Nigeria Info, Outfront

Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, The New York Times, Vanguard Media, Wazobia FM, and

Wazobia Max TV.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow

@glblctznafrica on Facebook and Twitter and @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.