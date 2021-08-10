Connect with us

Inside RMD's Intimate Blue Label Dinner hosted by Johnnie Walker

Superstars and Beauty Gurus - RMD, Korede Bello join Top Beauty brands at debut HAMS Beauty Fair

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti... Line-ups Revealed for Global Citizen Live in Lagos, Paris, NYC

American Author Kenyatta McKinnon set for Book Launch in Nigeria this September

After over 1,000 Entries, 10 Winners emerge from CrossPoint Innovate 2021! Here are the Winners

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 14th, 2021

Med-In Pharmaceuticals unveils 100,000 A-Day Intravenous Fluid Factory in Sagamu

"An Evening with the Amazon" - Friends & Family celebrate Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank

Inside RMD’s Intimate Blue Label Dinner hosted by Johnnie Walker

Sunday, 8th August 2021 was an intimate and spirited evening for Richard Mofe-Damijo and an exclusive group of rare whisky enthusiasts and friends, as they gathered to enjoy the remarkable Johnnie Walker Blue Label and exquisite culinary creations.

With each of the meals exquisitely prepared to match elements of the rarest single malt & grain whiskies that are used to craft Johnnie Walker Blue label, guests were tended to by whisky connoisseurs and decorated chefs and treated to a truly multisensory experience, with visual and textured elements specially curated for RMD.

RMD with wife Jumobi

Speaking at the event, RMD called out Johnnie Walker’s unceasing commitment to progress and thanked the brand for celebrating his strides:

“The spirit of pushing boundaries is one I continue to hone. My long-standing relationship with Johnnie Walker is founded on that shared value, so I want to say thank you to the team for inspiring and reminding us to Keep Walking.”

A select cast of screen and stage legends, and top shots from media and entertainment, were present to honour RMD.

See event photos below:

