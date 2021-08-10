Inside RMD’s Intimate Blue Label Dinner hosted by Johnnie Walker

Sunday, 8th August 2021 was an intimate and spirited evening for Richard Mofe-Damijo and an exclusive group of rare whisky enthusiasts and friends, as they gathered to enjoy the remarkable Johnnie Walker Blue Label and exquisite culinary creations.

With each of the meals exquisitely prepared to match elements of the rarest single malt & grain whiskies that are used to craft Johnnie Walker Blue label, guests were tended to by whisky connoisseurs and decorated chefs and treated to a truly multisensory experience, with visual and textured elements specially curated for RMD.

Speaking at the event, RMD called out Johnnie Walker’s unceasing commitment to progress and thanked the brand for celebrating his strides:

“The spirit of pushing boundaries is one I continue to hone. My long-standing relationship with Johnnie Walker is founded on that shared value, so I want to say thank you to the team for inspiring and reminding us to Keep Walking.”

A select cast of screen and stage legends, and top shots from media and entertainment, were present to honour RMD.

See event photos below:

