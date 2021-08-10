With over 70,000 Closa Agents Access Bank drives Banking Closer to Nigerians

In line with its mission to deliver superior value to its customers and provide innovative solutions for the markets and communities it serves, Access Bank PLC, leading Nigerian financial institution has successfully commissioned and empowered 74,000 Access Closa agents to provide financial services to customers across Nigeria.

With these Access Closa Agents spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, the bank has significantly grown access to finance and banking services to Millions of previously un(der) banked Nigerians, provided alternate streams of income for MSMEs, promoted financial literacy and also advanced its ambition to bank one in every two Nigerians by 2025.

According to Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank plc, the exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network was part of the Bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian.

“As a bank driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security and service to enhance customer experience in all the locations that we operate. With the recent mapping of over 70,000 Access Closa Agents, customers and non-customers of the Bank who are travelling for Business, events or to visit loved ones in any location in Nigeria will continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services as our Closa agents are available in several rural and semi-urban locations across the country. They can also access financial services from a Closa agent near them, by simply searching for “Access Closa Agent” on Google Map instead of walking long distances in search of a branch”.

Reiterating Rob’s statement, Tolulope Oyeyipo, Head, Agency Banking, Access Bank Plc said,

“The Access Closa agent network is a bespoke channel through which Access Bank expresses her passion and commitment to broadening the opportunities and access to financial services for every Nigerian and African, irrespective of where they might be. With over 70,000 agent locations spread across every neighborhood in the country, we are making sure our customers and indeed customers of other banks can enjoy seamless banking services close to where they live and work, in a safe and convenient manner. By offering basic financial services such as cash withdrawal, cash deposit, bill payments and account opening, our continuously growing agent network is increasingly making the need to visit a bank branch unnecessary for everyone. We are committed to being at the forefront of providing digital financial services in Nigeria.”

Access Bank remains committed to delivering More than banking solutions to its customers leveraging the power of technology. The geographical location tagging of Access Closa agents on Google Maps through internet-connected devices is one more way the Bank is living up to its brand promise as it will assist customers and non-customers of the Bank locate and access Closa agents within their communities, truly bringing financial services closer to the people.

Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience.

Click HERE to view the list of Access Bank Closa Agent locations and how to become an agent.

