The Most Arrogant Ad Ever!

“Honestly, we didn’t have everyone in mind when we were designing the LucreziaBySujimoto” – Sijibomi Ogundele, MD/CEO Sujimoto Construction.



Sujimoto disrupts the status quo with the most audacious ad ever! The leading luxury real estate construction company categorically states that the LucreziaBySujimoto was not built for everyone. It was designed for the VITAL FEW.

Dubbed as the most sophisticated building in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Lucrezia boasts of numerous first-of-its-kind features in Africa, unrivalled quality and top notch designer facilities.

Don’t call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 if you can’t afford the Lucrezia.

_______________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content