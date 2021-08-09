Connect with us

Living Promotions

The Most Arrogant Ad Ever!

BN TV Career Living

Tola Awosika's Tips on How to Build Businesses that Stand the Test of Time on "Shop Talk"

Living Promotions

oraimo Toast PD Pro Power Bank: Your Phone will go from 0-60% Charged in 30 Minutes!

Living

5 Refreshing Frozen Drinks to Cool You Down this Season - Thanks Food Critic Live

Living Scoop

Episode 3 of "Mum's Worst Day" circles around Taymi B's love for fashion & motherhood

Living Scoop

"I Won’t Let You Down... You Better Not Let Me Down Either" - Khafi's Note to Gedoni following her Pregnancy Reveal

Living Promotions

Sujimoto's Lucrezia De Medici elevates luxury Banana Island project with Oikos Doors

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Chioma Ikokwu's Epic Vacation In Tulum Is Giving Us Major FOMO

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

You Have to See Chinonso Arubayi's Breathtaking Photoshoot with Her Son Jayden

Events Living Promotions

Art meets Whisky at the exclusive launch of Glenfiddich’s Grande Couronne in Lagos

Living

The Most Arrogant Ad Ever!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

“Honestly, we didn’t have everyone in mind when we were designing the LucreziaBySujimoto” – Sijibomi Ogundele, MD/CEO Sujimoto Construction.


Sujimoto disrupts the status quo with the most audacious ad ever! The leading luxury real estate construction company categorically states that the LucreziaBySujimoto was not built for everyone. It was designed for the VITAL FEW.

Dubbed as the most sophisticated building in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Lucrezia boasts of numerous first-of-its-kind features in Africa, unrivalled quality and top notch designer facilities.

Don’t call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 if you can’t afford the Lucrezia.

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?

Smart Emmanuel: In the Pursuit of Success, is Hard Work Enough?

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Osahon Okodugha: How Professional Athletes Recover from Sport Injuries So Quickly
css.php