Connect with us

Events News Promotions

American Author Kenyatta McKinnon set for Book Launch in Nigeria this September

Career Events News Promotions

After over 1,000 Entries, 10 Winners emerge from CrossPoint Innovate 2021! Here are the Winners

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Style

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 14th, 2021

Events News

Med-In Pharmaceuticals unveils 100,000 A-Day Intravenous Fluid Factory in Sagamu

Events Promotions

"An Evening with the Amazon" - Friends & Family celebrate Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank

Events Promotions

Here is how "the Most Anticipated Whisky", The Balvenie, officially made its debut in Nigeria this weekend

Events Scoop

This Year's Lux Afrique Polo Day was All Fun & Good Vibes | Get the Scoop

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Exclusive Photos from the First BBNaija 6 Party through the Lens of TECNO Phantom X

Events

American Author Kenyatta McKinnon set for Book Launch in Nigeria this September

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The stage is set for the book launch of American author, Kenyatta McKinnon in Nigeria in September. The book titled ‘Bridging The Gap’ addresses issues of how to build a relationship between your community and law enforcement. The author who is excited about coming to Nigeria is a renowned law enforcement officer, consultant, safety advocate, entrepreneur and motivational speaker has over the years dedicated her life to improving communications between law enforcement professionals and communities across the globe.

With more than 20 years as a Sheriff in Fulton County, GA, the budding author gives insight on law enforcement in American communities, misconceptions, how to understand the community, and how to understand law enforcement; she also shares statistics that most are not aware of and gives her perspective on “Bridging The Gap,” and being the change that your community needs.

Kenyatta is the CEO of K McKinnon and Associates LLC, Hustle for God, National Women’s Safety Week and founder of KMI Inc USA.

An entrepreneur who gives back to the community, she has for years facilitated structured programs to mentor youths, teaches spiritual awareness, leadership skills and self-development and builds programs on the foundation of a host of community resources, relationship/partnerships with both local business owners, churches, NGOs and schools.

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Love that Lasts Forever! BellaNaija Weddings x BellaNaija Features Presents THE EVER AFTER Series

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Are the Signs Your Heart is Quietly Failing?

Smart Emmanuel: In the Pursuit of Success, is Hard Work Enough?

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Osahon Okodugha: How Professional Athletes Recover from Sport Injuries So Quickly
css.php