Connect with us

Career Events News Promotions

After over 1,000 Entries, 10 Winners emerge from CrossPoint Innovate 2021! Here are the Winners

Career Scoop

Uche Pedro, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Rinu Oduala named in YNaija's "100 Most Influential People in Media" List for 2021

Career News

You Can Now Apply for The Next Ashinaga Africa Initiative Leadership Program | See Details

BN TV Career Living

Tola Awosika's Tips on How to Build Businesses that Stand the Test of Time on "Shop Talk"

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Inspired Movies & TV Promotions

They Said I Couldn’t: Luxury Leather Products Entrepreneur Zainab Aliyu proved the Doubters Wrong

Career Inspired News Promotions

Youth-led Nonprofit BUILD Nigeria commences Free Program for Low-Income Nigerian Students to Study at the World’s Best Universities

BN TV Career

Learn More About Iyinoluwa Aboyeji & His Career in this Episode of “Founders Connect” with Peace Itimi

Career

W.TEC is Now Taking Applications for 2021 Edition of She Creates Camp for Girls

Career News Promotions

Haven Homes profiled at Young Entrepreneurs International Summit

Career

After over 1,000 Entries, 10 Winners emerge from CrossPoint Innovate 2021! Here are the Winners

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Keynote Speaker/Managing Director, AIICO Insurance Plc, Babatunde Fajemirokun; Lead pastor, CrossPoint Church, Pastor Ladi Soyombo; Panelist/Founder of AGS Tribe, Ifedayo Durosimi-Etti; Winner/Rep of Emergency Station, Joyce Lewis; Co-founder Bluechip Technologies, Olumide Soyombo; Founder Shomya Cosmetics, Elaine Shobanjo and Principal, Boston Group, Yinka Majekodunmi

Winners have emerged at the CrossPoint Innovate Pitch and Grant Conference 2021 which took place earlier today in Lagos. Out of more than 1,000 entries for the pitch competition, 10 businesses were selected to pitch at today’s program, which saw the seasoned panel of judges respond to live pitches on the big stage.

After a series of spirited pitches from the top ten competitors, Emergency Station by Elcutiee, Maximus Recycling Solutions and Keramel Naturals, emerged as first, second and third place winners for the CrossPoint Innovate Grant of 2 million Naira, 1.5 Million Naira and 1 million Naira, respectively.

The other seven runners-up, winners in their own right, received grants of N500,000 Naira each. They are Diya Collections, MyStash Technologies, Caregivers Nigeria, Afrilearn, Become Tech, Farmsquare Agricultural Company Limited and ToiBox.

Keynote Speaker/Managing Director, AIICO Insurance Plc, Babatunde Fajemirokun; Lead pastor, CrossPoint Church, Pastor Ladi Soyombo; Winner/Rep of Emergency Station, Joyce Lewis and Co-founder Bluechip Technologies, Olumide Soyombo

Co-founder/CMO, PiggyVest, Josh Chibueze; Panelist/Founder of AGS Tribe, Ifedayo Durosimi-Etti; Lead pastor, CrossPoint Church, Pastor Ladi Soyombo; Winner/Maximus Recycling Solutions, Johnson Obute; Principal at BCG, Yinka Majekodunmi; and Founder Shomya, Elaine Shobanjo

Judges at the pitch and grant conference were the CEO of AIICO Insurance, Tunde Fajemirokun, Co-founder, Bluechip Technologies, Olumide Soyombo, Founder, AGS Tribe, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Principal, Boston Consulting Group, Olayinka Majekudunmi and Founder, Shomya Cosmetics, Elaine Shobanjo. Babatunde Fajemirokun delivered the keynote address, while co-founder of PiggyVest, Josh Chibueze delivered a motivational talk on the humble beginnings of their organisation.

CrossPoint Innovate is a training, mentorship and empowerment platform for young people and entrepreneurs, led by Ladi Soyombo, also the Lead Pastor of CrossPoint Church, out of which the initiative was birthed. Speaking at the program, He said that the CrossPoint Innovate Grant process arose out of his growing concern for young people and entrepreneurs struggling through the global pandemic and looking for opportunities to thrive.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest that came in the aftermath of the #endsars, we saw that millions of our young people are eager to express themselves and be productive members of society, but the opportunities in Nigeria are few. This is the first step we are taking to address this need.”

CrossPoint Innovate was hosted by media personality Ayo Mairo-Ose and the keynote speech was delivered by insurance industry leader, Babatunde Fajemirokun.

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Osahon Okodugha: How Professional Athletes Recover from Sport Injuries So Quickly

Rita Chidinma: Women Should Never Be Shamed for Not Breastfeeding

Dennis Isong: How to Invest in Real Estate With Little Money

BN Book Review: Adéwálé My Mother’s Son by Michael Adesanya | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php