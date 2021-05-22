Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Anayo Finds Another Secret in Episode 3 of Accelerate TV's New Series "The Olive"

Catch Up on ALL Four Episodes of "Blue Therapy"

The Season Finale of The Naked Convos' Audio Web Series "Aso Ebi" is Here

Gbemi and Toolz talk Dating in Lagos in this Episode of the "OffAir Show"

Naz, Zulu & Damola share exciting projects they've been working on in Episode 10 of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

Catch the Final Episode of "Mostly Straight" Season 1

The First Trailer for "Friends The Reunion" is Finally Here!

A New Look at Aretha Franklin's Biopic "Respect" starring Jennifer Hudson

Issa Rae Is A Melanin Goddess On The June Issue Of Vanity Fair Magazine Cover!

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s another weekend and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in April.

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Uche Ogbodo Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In New Birthday Photos

Miss Universe 2021 is Andrea Meza from Mexico | Here’s What You Need to Know about Her

Asisat Oshoala becomes First Nigerian & African Woman to Win UEFA Champions League!

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Are Officially Married

Daniel K Daniel & Tina Welcome Second Child

“Attack the Block 2”: John Boyega & Joe Cornish Team Up for Upcoming Sequel

10 Things to Know About the Basketball Africa League (J. Cole debuted for Rwanda Patriots)

Have You Seen the Teaser for Erica Nlewedim’s Forthcoming Reality Show “Inside Life with Erica”?

Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes Welcome Their “Healthy Handsome Little King”

A New Look at Aretha Franklin’s Biopic “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson

“I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all” – Demi Lovato changes Pronouns to “They/Them”

The First Trailer for “Friends The Reunion” is Finally Here!

“The State of Mental Health in Nigeria” from the Point of view of a Psychotherapist | #BNAsksDrWande

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

Davido & Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards | #SAMA27

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense
