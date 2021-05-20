Connect with us

News

Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to ceasefire

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Music News

Victony's Team says He has "Successfully Undergone All Surgeries & is Recuperating"

News

Garba Shehu confirms attempted burglary at Buhari's Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari's residence

News

Did You Miss It? Watch the Amazing Performances from Team Yemi on "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

Events News

Here’s How You Can Watch Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World | May 9th

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Must Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

News

Leke Adeboye Confirms the Sad Passing of His Brother, Dare Adeboye

BN TV News

Don Jazzy reveals more on His Past Marriage in Interview with BBC News Pidgin

News Scoop

Meghan Markle to Debut Children's Book "The Bench" Inspired by Prince Harry & Archie's 'Special Bond'

News

Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to ceasefire

Published

3 mins ago

 on

A joint truce agreement has been reportedly reached, according to a senior Hamas leader and Israel’s Security Cabinet.

The ceasefire would reportedly begin at 2 a.m. on Friday, according to a senior Hamas leader, though an official statement from Israel’s Prime Minister’s office stated that the ceasefire will begin at a later time, CNN reports.

According to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Israel’s Security Cabinet has agreed to a truce proposed by Egypt for a “mutual unconditional ceasefire” over Gaza.

“The Security Cabinet convened this evening. And accepted unanimously the recommendation of all security elements the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the Head of the Mossad, and the head of the National Security Council to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual unconditional ceasefire that will go into effect at an hour to be agreed upon later,” the statement of the PM’s reads.

The new development comes after a week of violence that has claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians, the vast majority of which are Palestinians.

On May 10, Israeli armed forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Haram esh-Sharif, the third holiest place in Islam, ahead of a march by Zionist nationalists celebrating Israel’s 1967 takeover of the city’s eastern half.

During the raid, over 300 Palestinians were injured. Hamas, the Islamist terrorist group that rules Gaza, responded by firing over a thousand rockets into Israel. This has so far claimed the lives of several people in Israel. In retaliation, Israel launched many airstrikes on Gaza, killing over 130 Palestinians.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense

BN Book Review: The Taxi Driver and Other Poems by Muyiwa Adesokun | Review by Adebisi Adeyemi
Advertisement
css.php