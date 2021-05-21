Connect with us

News

Nigerians will be Required to Submit IMEI of their Mobile Phones to NCC from July

News

Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to ceasefire

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Music News

Victony's Team says He has "Successfully Undergone All Surgeries & is Recuperating"

News

Garba Shehu confirms attempted burglary at Buhari's Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari's residence

News

Did You Miss It? Watch the Amazing Performances from Team Yemi on "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

Events News

Here’s How You Can Watch Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World | May 9th

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Must Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

News

Leke Adeboye Confirms the Sad Passing of His Brother, Dare Adeboye

BN TV News

Don Jazzy reveals more on His Past Marriage in Interview with BBC News Pidgin

News

Nigerians will be Required to Submit IMEI of their Mobile Phones to NCC from July

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In July, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will require residents and civilians to submit their phones’ International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) to the agency.

The IMEI is a 15-digit number that can be used for a variety of purposes, including monitoring and retrieving stolen devices by GSM network operators and authorities. The IMEI number is sent to the network base station any time you use a cell phone to access network facilities, such as making or receiving calls or sending SMS. This allows for IMEI monitoring.

President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Punch, has authorised the NCC’s implementation of the Device Management System, as well as the linkage of subscribers’ National Identification Numbers (NIN) to their mobile databases.

The following are few excerpts from the policy:

With the aim to curtail the counterfeit mobile phone market, discourage mobile phone theft, enhance National Security, protect consumer interest, increase revenue generation for the government, reduce rate of kidnapping, mitigate the use of stolen phones for crime, and facilitate blocking or tracing of stolen mobile phones and other smart devices, one of the means to achieve this is through the deployment of Device Management System (DMS).

The implementation of a Centralized Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) otherwise known as Device Management System (DMS) will serve as a repository for keeping records of all registered mobile phones’ International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) and owners of such devices. IMEIs that have been reported as either stolen or illegal will be shared through the DMS to all the operators and service providers. The purpose is to ensure that such devices do not work even if different SIM Cards are inserted in those devices.

DMS will also provide access to all operators to cross-check the IMEIs and their status before allowing a device to become active on their network. Furthermore, registered mobile phone technicians will also be provided with an interface to check IMEIs and ensure it has not been reported as stolen or illegal before they render their technical services.

To achieve this, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would be responsible for the implementation and management of the DMS to achieve the policy objectives.

Accordingly, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has directed that the Device Management System should be implemented within three months.

The objectives of implementing the DMS include the following:

i. to register and capture the IMEIs of all mobile phones and other smart devices on the DMS which will serve as a repository for sharing data of stolen devices across all networks;

ii. to ensure all un-registered devices do not work in any of the Networks in Nigeria;

iii. to ensure every reported IMEIs for stolen and illegal mobile phones and other smart devices are blacklisted and shared with all operators across all networks;

iv. to mitigate Mobile Phone theft and protect Nigerians from been attacked to snatch their mobile phones and other smart devices;

v. to blacklist and render all stolen Mobile Phones and other Smart Devices valueless in the Nigerian Mobile Phones Market;

vi. to ease the use of mobile phones and other smart devices in all public places without fear of been attacked by mobile phone snatchers;

vii. to facilitate the use of digital technology solutions to address key issues bothering Nigerians in the Telecommunication Sector; and

viii. to facilitate the implementation of Device Management System in Nigeria in accordance with best global practice.

This means the NCC will have all of the information on all Nigerians in its database. It enables the agency to monitor the phone’s records, text messages, people you call and their home addresses.

See reactions from Nigerians below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense
Advertisement
css.php