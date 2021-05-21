Connect with us

NCC says Nigerians are not required to submit their IMEI

Published

9 mins ago

 on

NCC has debunked news making the rounds that network subscribers are to submit their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number to the commission.

The NCC said that it is deploying a Device Management System (DMS) which will capture the IMEI automatically without any requirement from subscribers to submit the same. It added that the move is to protect subscribers from phone theft as well as “enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks.”

The statement reads:

The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission has been drawn to several media publications to the effect that the Commission will require Nigerians to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their phones to it from July, 2021.

At no time did the Commission issue a Statement regarding the registration of IMEI by subscribers and it has no plans to do so.

The reports in question have emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

It is pertinent to state that the Commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS). The DMS will essentially protect subscribers against phone theft and will identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks.

The system will capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit same.

The general public is advised to disregard the said publications, which have created the erroneous impression that telephone subscribers will be required to register their IMEI with their networks.

Signed:
Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde
Director, Public Affairs
May 21, 2021

