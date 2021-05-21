Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru Dies in Plane Crash

Multiple reports have said Nigeria’s newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has died in a plane crash in Kaduna.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed the crash which occurred near the Kaduna International Airport. The statement signed by Edward Gabkwet, the force’s Director of Public Relations and Information reads:

An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon.

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

Reports say all persons on board were killed in the crash.

In January, Attahiru was named as the Army’s top commander, succeeding the retired Tukur Buratai.

The Air Force’s third aircraft has crashed in the last three months, according to the reports. Seven people were killed when a fighter jet crashed in Abuja on February 21 after a reported engine failure, and another went missing on March 31 with two people on board.

May the souls of the departed officers Rest In Peace.