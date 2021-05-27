Connect with us

News

Major-General Farouk Yahaya appointed as the New Chief of Army Staff

Published

21 hours ago

 on

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Major-General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff. His appointment comes days after the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Attahiru Ibrahim died in a Kaduna air-crash along with 10 other military officials.

Bashir Ahmad made this known via his personal Twitter page on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He wrote; “Personal Assistant on New Media to @MBuhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

 

According to a statement signed and released on Thursday by the military spokesperson, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, “Prior to his appointment Maj Gen Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counterterrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code-named Operation HADIN KAI”.

Here are a few things to know about the new chief army staff, according to his profile shared by the Nigerian Army.

  • He was born on 5 January 1966, in Sifawa in the Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto state.
  • He started his cadet training on 27 September 1985 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on 22 September 1990.
  • Maj Gen Yahaya has held several appointments including Staff, Instructional and Command.
  • He is a member of Regular Course 37.
  • He is the 22nd Chief of Army Staff.
  • He was also Commander of 4 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Benin, Edo state.
  • He served as the Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) to the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Commander, Headquarters 4 Brigade and 29 Task Force Brigade (Operation Zaman Lafiya).
  • He is married and blessed with children.
  • He is also a proud holder of several honours and awards, some of which include: Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Grand Service Star, Passed staff course (Dagger), National DefenceCourse (Chile), Economic Community of West Africa State Monitoring Group Medal, Command Medal, Field Command Medal, General Operations Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal and Golden Jubilee Medal.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. ThankGod

    May 28, 2021 at 2:06 am

    Make God See you through ,this position is now fearful ,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending



Star Features

#ChildrensDay: It’s Time to Set Our Children Up for a Better Future

BN Hot Topic: What Do you Do When your Stepchildren Don’t Accept You?

BN Book Review: Bloom: Discover God’s Plan For You In Tough Seasons by Banire Adejana-Takuro | Review by The BookLady NG

Do We Really Need to Phase Out NYSC?

Here’s How We Can Make the Transcript-Collection Process Easier for Graduates
css.php