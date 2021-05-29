Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with The Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Ariana Grande, Usher, H.E.R., The Weeknd & More Attend 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards | See Full List of Winners

Events

The Dew Centre: Lifestyle Design Consultancy & Wellness Centre Launches with 'The Bare Exhibition'

Events Promotions

L’Avyanna Beauty launches the 'Glow Code' Range in Grand Style

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Oxlade is set to perform at the June 2nd edition of Laugh Out LiVE! Don't miss

Events Promotions

Lagos State Government in partnership with GAC Motors honors Mama Nike with the Art ICONIA Awards

Events Promotions

Polo Luxury feeds over 5,000 Lagosians to Sumptuous Iftar Meals 👏🏾

Events Promotions

You can now Buy 1 Pizza and get 1 Free at the MasterCard Pizza Week | May 20th-30th

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music

The Africa Day Concert 2021 is Now Live! WATCH on BN

Events

BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with The Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s another weekend and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this fourth week in May.

The Weeknd Wins Big at The 2021 Billboard Music Awards | See Full Winners List

The Weeknd receiving the award for Top Hot 100 Song Presented by ROCKSTAR

Through “ChessinSlums”, Tunde Onakoya is Changing the Lives of Children One Piece at a Time

We’re Straight-Up Crushing on BamBam & Teddy A’s Look for the Premiere of “Lockdown”

Ifeoma Monye: Not Sleeping Well? Here’s What you Can Do About it

The Official Trailer for Ayinla Omowura’s Biopic “Áyìnlá” is Finally Here!

“YourView” Lovers Surprised Yeni Kuti with a Brand New Car for Her 60th Birthday

Netflix’s Final Season of “Money Heist” is Right Around the Corner | See the Teaser

Daniel Ademinokan’s feature film “Gone” selected to screen at Calgary Black Film Festival

Yvonne Orji will be a Guest Host on “The Ellen Show” Next Year!

Ariana Grande was Such a Beautiful Bride! See Photos from Her Wedding to Dalton Gomez

BN Hot Topic: What Do you Do When your Stepchildren Don’t Accept You?

An Exclusive Look Inside Cuppy’s Pink Penthouse with Glamour UK

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Amanda Iheme highlights the Importance of Therapy in the Latest Episode of Our Tweet Chat | #BNAsksAmanda

These 4 Looks Remind Us How Charming Rachael Okonkwo Is😍

Photo Credit: Rachael Okonkwo on Instagram | @shotsenvogue

Howard University is Renaming its College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman

Burna Boy & Wizkid are Nominees for Best International Act at BET Awards 2021

Usher is Going to be a Dad for the Fourth Time!

ICYMI: Watch these Amazing Performances from Africa Day Concert 2021

Ariana Grande, Usher, H.E.R., The Weeknd & More Attend 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards | See Full List of Winners

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Screenshot/iHeartRadio Music Awards YouTube)

Get to Know Regé-Jean Page Beyond “Bridgerton” as He Covers Variety Magazine’s Latest Issue

Regé-Jean Page for Variety Magazine Cover | Photographed by Matthew Brookes @matthewbrookesphoto

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Estelle Dogbo: Collecting Art to Build a Legacy

#ChildrensDay: It’s Time to Set Our Children Up for a Better Future

BN Hot Topic: What Do you Do When your Stepchildren Don’t Accept You?

BN Book Review: Bloom: Discover God’s Plan For You In Tough Seasons by Banire Adejana-Takuro | Review by The BookLady NG

Do We Really Need to Phase Out NYSC?
Advertisement
css.php