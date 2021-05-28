Usher is Going to be a Dad for the Fourth Time!

Connect with us

Published

21 hours ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Usher attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Usher is going to be a dad again!

The singer and his partner Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their second child together. In September, he and Goicoechea had their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo.

The singer has two boys from a previous relationship, Naviyd Ely and Usher V.

Goicoechea showed off her growing baby bump in a tight black gown on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote; “Another One” in my @djkhaled voice #Iheartawards 🥰😘”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Goicoechea (@boogsneffect)

